Lexus of Henderson sponsors Christmas drive for Boys & Girls Clubs

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate unwrapped toys and clothing for children ages 5 to 18 to help the Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Engelstad Club provide a memorable Christmas for area youth.

“I think back to when we were kids and the joy it brought waking up on Christmas Day and looking under the tree and seeing something wrapped in holiday paper with my name on it,” Mike Mota, Engelstad, clubhouse director, said. “It was those days that I remember very vividly but also the days when we had no gifts to open because our parents had to pay the bills and couldn’t afford to get us something all the time.

“This is something that many of our kids possibly experience and having someone donate toys, clothes or other items is very special,” Mota added. “Words can’t really describe the joy a kid experiences while opening a gift on Christmas. The fact that someone is willing to give kids that joy is wonderful. I am very grateful for all of our partners that help make our members’ Christmas a very memorable one because without them we can’t do what we do every year.”

Toys, clothing and education items will be collected at Lexus of Henderson through Dec. 20. A colorful donation box has been set up near the dealership’s parts counter.

Members of the Boys &Girls Clubs receive tutoring, academic support, participation in sports, arts and crafts, and programming that target a positive lifestyle and social skills. To learn more, visit Engelstad Clubhouse, 3540 Cambridge St., phone 702-792-1388 or log on to www.bgcsnv.org.