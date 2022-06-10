Lexus of Henderson swings support toward 2 golf events

Lexus of Henderson was a gold sponsor in the recent Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association’s 25th annual golf tournament and sponsored a foursome in the Helix Electric of Nevada Spring Golf Tournament. Both event raised money for local charities.

Lexus of Henderson offered any golfer participating in the 25th annual Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association’s tournament May 20 at the Revere Golf Club a free three-year lease of this RX 350 if they sank a hole-in-one on Hole 6 of the course. No one made the shot, but there’s always next year. (Lexus of Henderson)

Lexus of Henderson, as a gold sponsor in the recent Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association’s 25th annual golf tournament, presented a $2,400 check to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Torino Ranch Camp Cartwheel program. A dealership-sponsored foursome also teed off in the tournament.

Additionally, Lexus of Henderson sponsored a foursome in the Helix Electric of Nevada Spring Golf Tournament with all proceeds raised going to the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada, the 22 Warriors Foundation and Those Left Behind Foundation. Approximately 144 players participated in the tournament.

“Lexus of Henderson is proud to be a corporate sponsor of these two outstanding charitable golfing events in Southern Nevada,” General Manager Ryon Walters said. “The work these charities do and money raised to help our community is outstanding. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help them both financially and with our employees’ individual support.”

Celebrating 27 years of hope, Camp Cartwheel is one of Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s most impactful programs. It has set the standard for summer camps for critically ill children, their siblings and for children whose parents are diagnosed with cancer.

The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada’s mission is to enlighten the public by promoting a positive understanding of Down syndrome in the community and be a source of support, information and education for families and individuals with Down syndrome.

22 Warriors Foundation is a veteran-founded, operated and governed nonprofit dedicated to eliminating veteran suicides.

Those Left Behind Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded on the principle that as people enter the last stages of their lives, their companion pets are very dear to them. The foundation takes companion pets to visit family members during the last stages of their lives. Pets are also taken to visit other patients who do not have the good fortune of having a companion of their own.