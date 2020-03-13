Lexus of Henderson to host party for Komen event

Lexus of Henderson will host a kickoff party and dinner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday for people who register for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk, previously known as the Race for the Cure. The 3-mile walk is scheduled for May 2 at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

The Lexus of Henderson party, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., is free and open to all people who register for the More Than Pink walk, previously known as the Race for the Cure. The dinner will feature a taco bar with all the fixings. It is an RSVP event.

“We want to get people excited about raising $380,000 for our goal this year,” said Sherry Alexis, development manager of Susan G. Komen Nevada. “Of the money we raise, 25 percent goes to the national foundation for cancer research and 75 percent stays here in Nevada to pay for medical procedures for cancer patients, mammograms, transportation to doctors and for patients’ co-payments.”

Alexis added that the kickoff party is meant to help people learn what the Susan G. Komen Foundation is trying to accomplish, how registrants can learn fun ways to raise money, how to build teams to participate in the walk and why More Than Pink is so important.

“Lexus of Henderson believes strongly in the mission of the Susan G. Komen Foundation,” said Ryon Waters, general manager of Lexus of Henderson. “Our family at Lexus of Henderson encourages individuals and teams to come together and support the Nevada affiliate in its goal of raising $380,000 so cancer patients won’t have to worry about how they will pay for their treatments, and instead only concentrate on their recovery.”

To register or for information on the More Than Pink walk, call 702-822-2324 or visit komennevada.org.