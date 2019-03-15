Lexus of Las Vegas a gold-medal sponsor of charity event

Red and white striped socks will be given out during the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas 15th annual Runnin’ for the House 5K run and 1-mile Fun Walk on April 6. (RMHC Marketing)

Comedian Carrot Top, posing with UNLV cheerleaders, was among the hundreds who took to the course during the 2018 Runnin’ for the House 5K run and 1-mile Fun Walk. (RMHC Marketing)

Lexus of Las Vegas once again will be a gold-medal corporate sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas 15th annual Runnin’ for the House 5K run and 1-mile Fun Walk on April 6. All proceeds from the event will benefit families of hospitalized children so they can stay together no matter the distance or cost.

As a gold-medal sponsor, Lexus of Las Vegas is making a $5,000 monetary donation, as well as providing water for runners and walkers.

“Lexus of Las Vegas believes strongly in our mission of keeping families close when they need it most,” said Alyson McCarthy, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. “We are grateful to have them by our side again for this year’s run, which is such a fun family event.”

Registration and check-in begin at 7 a.m. at Ronald McDonald House, 2323 Potosi St., near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. The 5K competitive run starts at 8 a.m. with the 1-mile Fun Walk beginning shortly thereafter.

The Runnin’ for the House 5K Run and Fun Walk is hosting a pancake breakfast, kid zone featuring a rock climbing wall, face painting, red and white striped socks, prize drawings and RMHC house tours.

For more information or to register for the run, visit rmhlv.org/runninforthehouse. To support the fundraising effort, text Run4Familes to 71777 or visit rmhlv.org/runninforthehouse.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that provides temporary housing for families who travel to Las Vegas to receive critical medical treatment for their children. RMHC also creates and supports programs that directly benefit children and families in the Las Vegas area.