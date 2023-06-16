67°F
Dealer News

Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
June 16, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms ...
Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms of courage” after donating blood on May 31 during the Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive. (Lexus of Las Vegas)
SONY DSC
SONY DSC

Lexus of Las Vegas’ recent May 31 blood drive made a significant difference in replenishing blood supplies in Southern Nevada for surgery patients, people undergoing cancer treatment, chronic illnesses or those who sustained a traumatic injury.

With a goal of acquiring 18 units of blood, donors registered and stepped into an American Red Cross mobile bus parked in the dealership’s parking lot located at 6600 West Sahara Ave. and generously donated their blood. Eleven first-time donors registered, resulting in 22 units collected for the day. In appreciation of donating their “gift of life,” Lexus of Las Vegas issued a $40 service department gift certificate to each person who donated blood.

“We like to truly thank Lexus of Las Vegas for coordinating this blood drive on May 31,” said Sherman Roy, account manager of donor recruitment for the American Red Cross of Nevada. “We were extremely pleased with the drive overall and the willingness of the donors to share this life-saving gift. The efforts of Lexus of Las Vegas are greatly appreciated, and their support of the community blood program will go a long way toward replenishing blood supplies and ultimately saving lives.”

“We are very pleased that our earlier blood drive at Lexus of Henderson in January and now this second drive at Lexus of Las Vegas in May were such successes,” said Lee Butler, chief operating officer of Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson. “We want residents of Nevada to know that both Lexus dealerships and our sister automotive retailer, Centennial Subaru, will continuously seek ways to be actively involved in our community to improve the lives of all Southern Nevadans.”

Lexus of Las Vegas is currently undergoing an exterior facade renovation but is still open for business.

