Lexus of Las Vegas expands service department

March 20, 2020 - 12:03 pm
 

Lexus of Las Vegas is in the process of building a second 17,177-square-foot service department on a 2.97-acre site not far from the West Sahara Avenue dealership. The $15 million stand-alone facility is scheduled to open near the end of March.

The additional service department will be used for reconditioning, cleaning and detailing used vehicles as well as prepping new vehicles upon arrival. Four technicians will service vehicles in the 12-bay facility, which will also feature a state-of-the-art photo booth capable of providing 360-degree high-resolution photographs of vehicles for both inspections and to be placed on the company website.

In addition, the property will have an 80-foot-long car wash tunnel on site.

“We will have enough parking spots for 240 vehicles,” service director Mark Bivens said of the new addition. “We are currently servicing between 120 and 135 cars a day at the dealership and this facility will take the used vehicles off property so we can better serve our customers. We want to provide the best customer experience for all our guests.”

The Lexus of Las Vegas dealership is located at 6600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit lexusoflasvegas.com or call 702-942-6600 for more information.

