Lexus of Las Vegas exterior facelift progressing

The $5 million to $6 million exterior renovation that began earlier this year at Lexus Las Vegas is moving along rapidly with an anticipated completion date on schedule for fall.

Workers install an exterior insulation finishing system at the front entrance of Lexus of Las Vegas. (Lexus of Las Vegas)

Exterior painting of the Sahara Avenue luxury dealership is completed. Exterior insulation finishing systems have been installed across the main face of the building, sales area, including east patio and second-floor parking area. Aluminum composite material panels for the east and west areas and east patio parapet are in place and awaiting cap flashing.

Demolition of the open-sided new car delivery area is underway and will be enclosed with two roll-up doors when completed. Renovation of the roof is scheduled to be finished this month with new signage anticipated to be installed by the first week of September.

Lexus of Henderson is scheduled to undergo a similar facade renovation starting in November.

“The Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson renovations demonstrate our parent company Ascent Automotive Group’s commitment to delivering the best automotive vehicles and services in Southern Nevada,” Ascent Automotive Group COO Lee Butler said. “We appreciate our customers’ patience during this renovation and want to stress to them and the general public that we remain open for business to service their vehicle needs or new car purchases.”

