Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors RMHC Runnin’ for the House

As a $5,000 gold sponsor, Lexus of Las Vegas and its employees again showed their enthusiastic support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas’ 19th annual Runnin’ for the House 5K Run and 1M Fun Walk fundraiser April 15 at Floyd Lamb Park.

The run/walk is one of Ronald McDonald House Charities’ largest events of the year to benefit families with hospitalized children. All proceeds from the event support families by providing housing, meals and transportation to and from the hospitals so that families can stay together during an important and critical time in their lives.

“This yearly run and walk to raise money to benefit families with hospitalized children is an outstanding community event,” Lexus of Las Vegas General Manager Lee Butler said.

“Our employees look forward to participating each year, and as a corporate sponsor, we are honored to have been given an opportunity to contribute financially to such a worthy cause.”

For more information and to see upcoming events, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas website at rmhlv.org