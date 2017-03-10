Lexus of Las Vegas has pledged to match dollar for dollar up to $1,000 to help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas reach its goal of $5,000 during Nevada’s Big Give 24-hour online crowdfunding event March 23.

Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Ronald McDonald House Charities

Lexus of Las Vegas has pledged to match dollar for dollar up to $1,000 to help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas reach its goal of $5,000 during Nevada’s Big Give 24-hour online crowdfunding event March 23.

This one-day fundraiser was created by United Way of Southern Nevada and NevadaGIVES, whose mission is to raise awareness of and increase charitable giving in Nevada. The campaign kicks off at midnight March 23 and runs until 11:59 p.m. To donate to the Las Vegas Ronald McDonald House, text BigGive4RMHC to 41444 or visit www.rmhlv.org.

“We’re so grateful to have such amazing support from Lexus of Las Vegas,” said Ashley Fawcett, marketing coordinator for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. “They will be very active in three major upcoming events of ours.”

The goal of Nevada’s Big Give is to make charitable giving easy, accessible and fun so Nevada’s nonprofit organizations, which are the community safety nets, can grow and thrive.

All donations are tax deductible and irrevocable. The minimum donation is $5. There is no maximum donation limit for Nevada’s Big Give. There is also no maximum amount an organization may receive.

The Lexus of Las Vegas dealership is located at 6600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit www.lexusoflasvegas.com for more information.