Lexus service departments open for business

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are keeping their service and parts departments open with enhanced protective measures to care for clients.

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are keeping their service and parts departments open with enhanced protective measures to care for clients during these challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Service hours at both dealerships are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Both dealerships undergo daily strict sanitizing protocols that include using bleach and water solutions to clean hard surfaces, restrooms, the service areas and all hands-on items.

Additionally, housekeeping staffs perform deep cleaning in all areas of the dealerships every night after they close.

Staff members are required to frequently wash their hands while on duty and before and after breaks. Employees who are sick are told to stay home.

Steering wheel and shift knob covers are used on clients’ vehicles that arrive on the service drives. Service team members on the service drive are required to wear gloves while checking in for service. Complimentary pickup and delivery of the vehicle is offered for any service needs.

Home test drives of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as finalization of paperwork and delivery of vehicles when purchased, are available through both dealerships’ online services

“As a team, we are dedicated to slowing the spread of this virus,” Lee Butler, general manager of Lexus of Las Vegas, said. “Our Lexus clients are the heart of everything we do at Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson.”