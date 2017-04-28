Lincoln MKZ choices: Green, mean or simply luxurious

Lincoln The Lincoln-exclusive 3.0-liter V-6 engine provides effortless performance on the new 2017 Lincoln MKZ.

The Lincoln MKZ is a comfortable cruiser that provides a luxurious ride and has plenty of power. Under the hood are three engine choices: two turbocharged engines and a hybrid.

The big news is a 3.0-liter V-6 that makes 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, but more on that later. That leaves the turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder that makes 245 horsepower and a hybrid powertrain that uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to an electric motor and CVT to make 188 horsepower.

Few entry-level luxury sedans are loaded straight out of the box. But with the 2017 Lincoln MKZ, Every model, including the hybrid, has a long list of standard features.

A customer favorite is the efficiency-leaves display. This SmartGauge instrument cluster with EcoGuide provides visual confirmation of good driving habits. Virtual leaves and flowers grow inside the right portion of instrument cluster as a reward for driving economically. At the end of the drive, the screen thanks you for driving a hybrid.

On the other side of the instrument cluster, a separate screen will tell you the percent of energy recaptured each time you brake. Overall, the controls on the MKZ are easy to figure out, including those on the car’s new infotainment system.

In the case of the Lincoln MKZ, the starting price is the same whether you opt for the four-cylinder gas-only model or the hybrid, but the latter provides a best-in-class EPA-estimated 40 mpg instead of just 24 mpg. Perhaps that’s why the hybrid makes up about 30 percent of all MKZ sales.

The MKZ hybrid powertrain seamlessly switches between an Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine and an electric traction motor. It charges its lithium-ion battery as needed, which means you don’t need to plug it in. In fact, MKZ has the ability to travel at speeds up to 85 mph in purely electric mode.

To help maximize efficiency, an advanced Regenerative Braking System can capture up to 94 percent of the brake energy that would normally be lost and repurpose it to power the vehicle.

So if you choose “green” you will not only get an exceptional level of grace and elegance you will have a great ride at a great price.

There is a lot more that can be said about the “green” MKZ, but the really big surprise is the “mean” MKZ. If you are a fan of the American muscle car and you like a smooth ride and a luxurious interior, you need look no further than Findlay Lincoln and the “mean” MKZ.

The Lincoln MKZ goes from a sedate and respectable luxury vehicle to uber muscle car when you choose the 3.0, V-6, 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque all-wheel drive version. This is officially the most powerful Lincoln ever sold.

"The combination of luxury and performance in the 2017 Lincoln MKZ is unmatched," said dealership General Manager Nathan Findlay. "There is great diversity and quality mixed perfectly with performance and luxury choices that are absolutely unbelievable. The reviews about the 2017 Lincoln MKZ have been very good, which just adds to the excitement."

According to Motor Trend Magazine: “Be careful with that iconic eye-roll toward the 2017 Lincoln MKZ because there might be a beast lurking under the sedate interior.”

According to The New York Daily News: “The MKZ receives a brand-new and Lincoln-exclusive aluminum block 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that makes a whopping 400 horsepower and a similar torque output. Yes, that’s 400 horsepower in an entry-to-midsize luxury sedan and, yes, it is fantastic.”

Autoblog.com calls the 3.0-liter V-6 engine a “400 horsepower hot rod.”

According to Kelly Blue Book: “Lincoln’s 2017 MKZ luxury sedan gets a right proper facelift and a powerful new engine, helping this midsize-luxury sedan go head-to-head with the best from Europe and Japan. The five-passenger MKZ offers a number of variations, including an all-wheel-drive model and fuel-efficient hybrid.

“Although no slouch in the curves, the 2017 Lincoln MKZ luxury sedan isn’t designed for the BMW set, but rather for those who appreciate a luxury sedan that delivers a smooth ride, a silent cabin and powerful engine. The MKZ feels more exclusive than a Lexus ES 350, more distinctive than a Cadillac ATS and more affordable than a loaded Mercedes-Benz C-Class.”

