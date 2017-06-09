Lincoln MKZ Hybrid at Findlay Lincoln offers luxury features

Findlay Lincoln

Lincoln MKZ Hybrid continues to bring new clients to the Findlay Lincoln showroom, including some luxury buyers who are new to the Lincoln brand. This stylish, well-appointed sedan offers several features that are not available on its key competitors, including heated rear outboard seats, multicontour front seats with active motion, panoramic retractable vista roof, inflatable rear safety belts and SmartGauge with EcoGuide that has two configurable 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster screens. The Lincoln roadside assistance program is good for the life of the ownership experience; counterparts from Lexus and Infiniti end after 48 months.

The hybrid system delivers sophisticated technology that is both powerful and efficient. Powered by the 2.o-liter iVCT Atkinson-cycle I-4 engine. This engine delivers 188 horsepower and 129 pound-feet of torque. It can operate electrically up to 85 mph. It also consists of state-of-the-art 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, power-split electronically controlled continuously variable transmission and a regenerative braking system.

The Lincoln MKZ Hybrid offers the benefits of enhanced fuel economy, including reduced CO2 levels. In these areas, Lincoln MKZ Hybrid comes out on top with best-in-class city fuel economy of 41 city and 38 mpg on the highway. Lincoln doesn’t charge extra for the hybrid engine. The MKZ Hybrid features a $35,010 starting price — that’s nearly $6,000 less than the $40,920 starting price of the Lexus ES 300h.

Lincoln MKZ Hybrid sports a slightly longer wheelbase than the ES 300h. The big difference between the two vehicles is in their suspension systems. While both feature independent front and rear suspensions, the Lincoln MKZ offers the continuously controlled damping suspension that allows drivers to select their preferred suspension setting.

Every Lincoln owner with a smartphone can use the new Lincoln Way App. The features include arranging free pickup and delivery service, vehicle systems status, parking and reservations (in select cities), vehicle location, roadside assistance and much more.

“And if you didn’t think the level of service and exclusivity could get better, I would like to introduce you to Lincoln Black Label,” said Jodie Huebner, Findlay Lincoln general sales manager. “From the shopping to the ownership experience, Lincoln Black Label provides personal service with a dedicated team of individuals: Lincoln Black Label concierge, Lincoln Black Label experience liaison, Lincoln Black Label sales liaison and Lincoln Black Label service liaison. The goal is to provide you with an elevated experience where the client controls how and where they spend their time.

“We at Findlay Lincoln are proud to say we are the only Lincoln Black Label dealership in the Las Vegas Valley, and I cordially invite you to visit our amazing showroom and meet our extraordinary Black Label certified consultants. You will be given the personalized experience you deserve here at Findlay Lincoln.”

Further information about Findlay Lincoln can be found by visiting www.findlaylincoln.com or by calling 702-558-8888. Findlay Lincoln is part of the Findlay Automotive Group, a family owned business that began serving Nevadans in 1961.