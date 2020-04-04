Local Lexis dealerships honored with Elite awards

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson received 2019 Elite of Lexus awards for the dealerships’ operational excellence and providing exceptional guest experiences.

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson recently were honored with 2019 Elite of Lexus awards for their dealerships’ operational excellence and providing exceptional guest experiences. Only 42 other Lexus dealerships nationwide received Elite awards.

Both dealerships will receive an Elite trophy or an updated year distinction plate for an existing trophy.

“These awards are testimonials to the outstanding customer service and professionalism of our service departments, sales staffs and administrative personnel who make coming to Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson a truly rewarding experience every day,” said Lee Butler, general manager of Lexus of Las Vegas. “We are dedicated to providing the best customer experience from the time you purchase a new vehicle and throughout the period you own your Lexus.”

Additionally, Lexus of Henderson was named a 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer by CarGurus Inc. of Cambridge, Massachusetts, the largest online automotive marketplace in the United States for automotive listings. Over the past six years, CarGurus has been recognizing dealerships that provide outstanding customer service by establishing trust and satisfaction with future buyers.

“We are very pleased and honored to receive this distinguished industry recognition,” said Ryon Walters, general manager of Lexus of Henderson. “It is especially rewarding to know we were selected as a top-rated dealer from all the other automotive dealerships nationwide. This award only strengthens our commitment to providing the best customer experience to everyone who walks through our doors.”

The Lexus of Las Vegas dealership is located at 6600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit lexusoflasvegas.com or call 702-942-6600 for more information. Lexus of Henderson is located at the Valley Automall, 7736 Eastgate Road. For information, call 702-228-7736 or visit lexusofhenderson.com.