Longtime Friendly Ford service adviser praised for automotive expertise

Longtime Friendly Ford service adviser Paul Deems, center, is congratulated by service director Greg Haas and assistant service manager Michelle Ochoa for being named the 2017 Employee Excellence Level 3 Achiever by Ford Motor Co.

The summer hit quickly at Friendly Ford, and nobody knows that better than dealership service adviser Paul Deems. A 17-year veteran of the car business with Friendly Ford, Deems said the sudden increase in temperatures led to record business at the dealership located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

Overall, Deems has worked for more than 30 years in the car business, so he especially knows the time frame of particular peaks and valleys related to maintenance of the business.

“Maintenance has changed over the years,” said Deems, a native of Virginia. “It used to be that oil changes were done every 3,000 miles, but that figure has changed dramatically, thanks to new innovations in the automobile business.”

Particular maintenance needs have changed over the years, Deems explained.

“Oil-related failures have decreased in the past five-plus years because of advancements in motor oil and engineering,” said Deems. “However, there are many other elements that need to be addressed.”

Deems said vehicles need to follow proper maintenance.

“Adhering to your manufacturer’s maintenance schedule is very important,” he said. “A properly maintained vehicle is far less susceptible to mechanical failures during the extreme temps.”

Illustrating his talent as a service adviser is the fact that Deems recently received the 2017 Employee Excellence Level 3 Achiever award for the U.S. Southwest area that includes Nevada, Utah and Idaho.

“I am honored to be a two-time winner of the award,” Deems said. “It’s a nationwide honor, so it’s certainly something I’m proud of.”

Deems has a consistent clientele that asks for him each time they visit the Friendly Ford service department.

“Some of my customers ask me who to speak with when their car starts getting old,” he said. “I’m honored to have some very loyal customers.”

Service director Greg Haas said Deems’ knowledge of the car business is invaluable, as evidenced by the recent award presented to the longtime employee.

“Paul certainly understands the intricacies of the car business,” Haas said. “He’s very efficient and takes care of his customers.”