Mary Kay sales director earns Cadillac XT5 from Findlay

Mary Kay sales consultant Linda Kieper is seen with her 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury that she won after a record year. (Findlay)

Mary Kay is a company that awards hard work. Recently, Senior Sales Director Linda Kieper received a 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury compliments of Mary Kay. Kieper was presented with the keys to her new car Sept. 20 at Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall.

“The personal growth that has come along with working with Mary Kay has taught me to know more about myself,” said Kieper, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, who has worked for Mary Kay for 16½ years. “I’m learning how to help others by helping myself. Mary Kay said there are three ways to lead: by example, by example and by example. Mary Kay is a lot like Dale Carnegie and Toastmasters. The people who succeed are the ones that can master their thinking.

“In fact, my entire family helps me every day. We’re a family business that works very well together. We’re a very well-oiled machine.”

Kieper praised the way Mary Kay rewards its independent employees.

“This is such a wonderful family business,” she said. “We’re going on a cruise next week. Mary Kay does everything with us in mind. It’s a wonderful business that capitalizes on positive atmospheres.”

The 2020 XT5 is the 10th Cadillac for the family, including a CTS among other models. Her latest Cadillac has a long list of amenities including a moon roof and two-driver memory so that preferred settings for each driver adjust automatically with the specified key fob.

Findlay Cadillac sales consultant Deb Topham is a former Mary Kay sales consultant who worked for the company 40 years ago during the late 1970s and early 1980s. She understands the challenges faced in a very competitive industry.

“Linda certainly earned her new Cadillac XT5,” Topham said. “She has an incredible work ethic and certainly deserves to be driving one of the most impressive vehicles in the world.

“Earning the Mary Kay Pink Cadillac is a major event in the life of a Mary Kay independent sales force member. It’s our privilege at Findlay Cadillac to help celebrate that achievement.”

Findlay Cadillac is led by General Manager John Saksa, who praised the relationship the dealership has had with Mary Kay.

“We look forward to this award every year,” Saksa said. “Mary Kay and Findlay Cadillac both stand for excellence in their particular businesses, and the partnership is a win-win for everyone concerned.”