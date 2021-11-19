Mazda owners gather for inaugural meet-up

CardinaleWay Mazda recently hosted its inaugural “Mazda Car Meet-Up” to showcase the brand, attract Mazda owners and connect with the local community.

CardinaleWay Mazda, 6950 W Sahara Ave., is part of the Cardinale Automotive Group.

“We were excited that despite a windy and rainy weather forecast, the Mazda community was not deterred as dozens of drivers showed up,” said CardinaleWay Mazda’s Social Media Director Brandon Provo, who coordinated the event in late October.

“It was better than we could have hoped for as more than 35 Mazda drivers showed up from various car groups including Vegas Rotary Group and the Sin City LV Miatas,” he added.

“We’re honored to host this great community of Mazda drivers,” said General Manager Stephen Beecher, “and look forward to more events in the future.”

The dealership’s event included plenty of food and was catered by the Dragon Grille food truck. More than $300 in prizes and service coupons were given away along with a trophy for one lucky raffle winner.

The dealership is looking for event ideas and to collaborate with nonprofit organizations in the Las Vegas Valley. Contact Provo at CardinaleWay Mazda by email at bprovo@cardinaleway.com.