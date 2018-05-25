Memorial Day weekend brings sales for new-vehicle buyers

The Memorial Day weekend is generally good for the car business. When building incentive plans for the sale, car dealers add many reasons to purchase at this time each year.

Hyundai The Tucson SUV is in demand at Hyundai of Las Vegas, 7150 W. Sahara Ave.

Mitsubishi Las Vegas Mitsubishi will be promoting the midsized crossover Outlander SUV during its Memorial Day weekend sales event.

Chevrolet The Silverado is the top-selling vehicle at Ed Bozarth Chevrolet, 5501 Drexel Road.

Ford Team Ford Lincoln will be offering 12 days of sales and incentives on vehicles, including the F-150 truck.

Infiniti The Q50 continues to be the most in-demand vehicle at Infiniti of Las Vegas, 5555 W. Sahara Ave.

In fact, the weekend is so significant in the car business that Hyundai of Las Vegas general sales manager Brian McKenna said that the dealership usually generates a 30 percent to 40 percent increase in traffic and sales during the weekend.

McKenna said holiday weekends are invaluable to the car business.

The biggest demand for new vehicles at the dealership is for the Tucson SUV and the newly received Kona, a crossover SUV.

Yet another popular offering at the dealership, located at 7150 W. Sahara Ave., is the 2018 Elantra passenger vehicle.

A clever marketing tool at Hyundai of Las Vegas is a Memorial Day special that offers three years basic service, two years of gasoline and “one great dealership.”

Also included in the incentive package at Hyundai of Las Vegas is $1,000 off any new Hyundai for first responders, veterans, reservists/National Guard, and active military and retired military.

Las Vegas Mitsubishi General Manager Lou Finkelberg said the dealership has inventory, and it’s ready to make a deal during the weekend sale.

“We are promoting the weekend and the models we have on the ground,” said Finkelberg, who has been selling cars in Las Vegas since 1990. “I’m most enthusiastic about the three-row, seven-passenger 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander for $19,999.”

The Outlander is a very popular midsized crossover SUV that has been in production since 2003. For the last four years in a row, the Outlander has been named Kelly Blue Book’s Most Affordable in a seven-passenger SUV.

“In addition, we have the 2018 Mirage hatchback that is selling for $9,999,” Finkelberg said. “You won’t find a better new car for less than $10,000.”

Finkelberg said Mitsubishi’s history is strong in the car business. The Tokyo-based manufacturer has been in the automobile business for more than 100 years.

“They have been building cars since 1917,” he said in an earlier interview. “They just have not been as big in the American market.”

Key to the Mitsubishi success is the fact that the vehicle is the only Japanese-manufactured vehicle that carries the 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. Located at 7100 W. Sahara Ave., the dealership has the perfect location along with an excellent selection of vehicles.

“We also have two new hybrid plug-in sport utility vehicles with all-wheel drive,” Finkelberg added. They’re priced from $34,900.”

The expectations of a solid Memorial Day weekend are also anticipated by Ed Bozarth new car sales manager Matt Bomareto. A veteran of almost eight years in the car business, Bomareto has spent his entire career with Ed Bozarth Chevrolet, located at 5501 Drexel Road, off of U.S. Highway 95 and Ann Road.

On Memorial Day weekend, the dealership typically sells double to triple the normal number of vehicles sold on other weekends.

“The Chevrolet Silverado is our top-selling model of cars and trucks,” Bomareto said. “We’re offering up to $14,000 off MSRP, which is the best deal on a new Chevrolet truck.”

Bomareto said the dealership is doing very well and was the No. 1 Chevrolet dealership in Southern Nevada year-to-date as of the start of May.

“You get to model your personality with every customer,” he said. “The first thing someone does after buying from us is tell their friends, so it’s vital that they have good things to say about their experience. Taking care of a customer is a No. 1 priority.”

Team Ford Lincoln Vice President and General Manager Chris Goeschel said that the Memorial Day sales will cover more than just Memorial Day weekend.

“Customers will actually have 12 sales days to take advantage of the incredible incentives,” he said. “Team has huge incentives and discounts on Ford F-150s, the Super Duty, Fusion, Escape and Explorers, just to name a few.”

Goeschel said the dealership is enjoying excellent growth thanks, in part, to the economy and the growth of the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Better yet, the dealership located at 5445 Drexel Road in the northwest valley also is celebrating its 18th anniversary.

“Sales are going very well,” Goeschel said. “Statistics show, after purchasing a new home, many people put a new vehicle in the driveway a short time later. Between the growth and the vehicle sales, we’re seeing the best of both worlds.”

Infiniti of Las Vegas at 5555 W. Sahara Ave. is looking forward to a big Memorial Day with a wide array of vehicles, including the showpiece Q50.

“The Q50 is the epitome of the Infiniti brand,” General Manager Moe Fahmy said. “It’s full of style, technology and performance, but all at a value price. The car redefines luxury, meaning you get all the features of a luxury vehicle, but without the luxury price tag. I love how well-rounded the Infiniti product line is.”

Fahmy said the Q50 has a special level of class.

“We have everything from sporty coupes, stylish sedans, versatile crossovers and spacious SUVs,” he said. “With all that, the Q50 continues to be the most in-demand vehicle we have.”

Infiniti of Las Vegas will highlight the weekend with special no-money-down, 2.9 percent lease rates to qualified lessees.