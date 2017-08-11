Mercedes-Benz of Henderson donates $10,000 to local graduates

Mercedes-Benz of Henderson recently hosted more than 210 golfers for the annual Southern Nevada New Car Dealers Association Golf Classic at The Revere Golf Club in Anthem. The tournament raised $10,000 in scholarships that were awarded to local graduates from Southern Nevada high schools. Findlay Toyota won first and second place, receiving $4,000 in prize money.

Lori Thomas Las Vegas Review-Journal A luncheon was held Monday at Mercedes-Benz of Henderson to honor scholarship recipients. Attending the luncheon were, from left, Susan Henry, account executive at KNPR, Nevada public radio; Mark Schumm, guidance and counseling, Clark County School District; scholarship recipient Sobnge Nhan; scholarship recipient Adrian Lee; scholarship recipient Tearra Camacho; scholarship recipient Amanda Everson; scholarship recipient Griffin Becker; Fletcher Jones III, Mercedes-Benz of Henderson owner; and Solex Eke, marketing director, Mercedes-Benz of Henderson.

Approximately 60 scholarship applications were submitted from 25 high schools to win a portion of the $10,000. Scholarship winners are 2017 graduates of Coronado High School, Centennial High School, West Career and Technical Academy, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, and Clark High School. Three of the scholarship winners were ranked No. 1 in their classes.

Scholarship recipients are Sobnge Nhan, who will attend University of British Columbia; Adrian Lee, who will attend Emory University; Tearra Camacho, who will attend University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Amanda Everson, who will attend Northern Arizona University; and Griffin Becker, who will attend University of Nevada, Reno.

A luncheon was held Monday at Mercedes-Benz of Henderson, 925 Auto Show Drive in Henderson, to wish the five scholarship winners the best in their future endeavors and to distribute additional school supplies, including Mercedes-Benz backpacks.

For the second time this summer, Mercedes-Benz of Henderson will host a charity golf tournament. The Mercedes-Benz Dealer Championships will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at DragonRidge Country Club in MacDonald Highlands. At least $100 from every golfer registration will be donated to Keep Memory Alive and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

This year marks the 24th annual Mercedes-Benz Dealer Championships, with more than $34 million donated to charities since 1994. This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes an invitation to participate in activities surrounding Mercedes-Benz U.S.A.’s global partnership with the Master’s Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Golfer participation is limited and opportunities will likely sell-out quickly. Golfer registration is available online at www.SNVgolf.com