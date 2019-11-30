42°F
Dealer News

Michigan transplant buys CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac

November 29, 2019 - 7:01 pm
 

Leonard Duchene moved to Las Vegas from Michigan several years ago, seeking a better way of life. He recently purchased a 2019 Cadillac CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall.

“I have had four Cadillacs,” said Duchene. “I bought this one at Findlay Cadillac because I get excellent service from the dealership where I have purchased two other Cadillacs.”

One of the reasons Duchene purchased the vehicle was that its Blackwing engine has 550 horsepower.

“When you get up to a certain RPM, if you step on it, you notice the difference immediately,” Duchene said. “It’s an everyday car with a bigger engine. It outperforms a 1970 Dodge Super Bee. I feel very comfortable driving this car.

“It is the largest Cadillac sedan that’s made. I didn’t need a new car, but couldn’t resist this one.”

Indeed, the Cadillac CT6-V is unique.

The CT6-V’s Active Chassis Package includes magnetic ride control and active rear steering meaning that when the driver turns the steering wheel, the back wheels turn in the direction that the drive is headed.

The CT6V has a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“It’s comfortable and has some get-up-and-go,” said sales consultant Michael Waldman. “We were only able to secure four vehicles because the 275 vehicles were sold in 90 minutes.”

The Bose Panaray stereo system has 34 speakers that make you feel like you’re in an Imax Theater with total surround sound, according to Waldman.

Another feature is Night Vision that works to pick up the sights of animals, humans and other vehicles. It can see farther than headlights and the human eye.

Waldman also pointed out that Duchene will receive other perks such as a 3D mockup engine that has been signed by the engine builder. The engine itself is also signed by the engine builder.

“The special amenity package called the Blackwing Customer Experience program is fascinating,” Waldman said. “It includes a call center concierge and the Spring Mountain Experience, which allows customers to experience the power of V-Series performance in a two-day experience at the driving school.”

