Paws for the Cause draws big crowd to Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford Paws for the Cause founder Dana Arcana, right, is about to give a 7-month-old Chihuahua to Robin McCandlish, who adopted the dog May 13 at Friendly Ford, 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

The spring edition of the biannual Paws for the Cause was again a resounding success May 13 at Friendly Ford.

Run in conjunction with the Animal Foundation and participating sponsors MP K9 Dog Training and On the Spot Doggy Stylers, the event also featured a spring cleaning blanket drive, along with free microchipping compliments of Friendly Ford and provided by Warm Springs Animal Hospital and Blue Cross Animal Hospital.

The first person to adopt was Robin McCandlish, who found a 7-year-old Chihuahua at Paws for the Cause.

“We already have two Chihuahuas,” she said. “They are very loyal, and once I saw him, that was all it took. My husband will get to name this one, which will be named after some place in Greece.”

A 13-year resident of Las Vegas, McCandlish has owned Chihuahuas since she was a baby.

“We were so lucky to find this one at Paws for the Cause,” said McCandlish, a native of St. Joseph, Missouri. “I bought my last car from Friendly Ford, where I found a good used vehicle. The dealership was very good to me and even gave us a big bag of goodies for our new dog.

“I came to Paws for the Cause after receiving an email from Friendly Ford.”

Paws for the Cause has been in Southern Nevada since 1996 and at Friendly Ford for the past six years. It was founded by Dana Arcana.

“We have a great working relationship with Friendly Ford,” said Daniel Neel, chief development officer for the Animal Foundation. “This requires a lot of work and dedication, so we have numerous people who make it happen.

“Dana is so passionate about this, and it’s her passion that really drives this time after time. She is also very instrumental getting the dogs adopted, and she’s the heart and soul of Paws for the Cause.”

Neel said lower adoption fees are part of the reason for the recent success of the Paws for the Cause.

“The Animal Foundation is really trying to make adoptions possible for anyone who wants a dog or a cat,” said Neel, who has been with the foundation for about a year. “As we all know, life is not the same when pets are not a part of a household.”

A total of 10 dogs were adopted during the Paws for the Cause, while 103 microchips were added to dogs brought to the event.

The Animal Foundation is situated on an eight-acre campus off US Highway 95 and Eastern Avenue.