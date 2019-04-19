Ram 1500 classic named truck bargain of the year

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available at all Chapman dealerships. (Ram)

Looking for a new truck but don’t want the high payments? Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram offers the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, recently named the truck bargain of the year by carbuzz.com, a multiplatform automotive news and car-buying source.

Built alongside the redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 model, the Ram Classic is perfect for drivers who are looking for a new truck but are willing to surpass some of the bells and whistles that accompany the updated model.

Available with either a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine, the Ram 1500 Classic will get the job done. Currently, two trims are in stock at Chapman dealerships across the valley, the Classic Express and the Classic Tradesman. Each vehicle includes heated fold-away power exterior mirrors, remote keyless entry with All-Secure, tire pressure monitoring and four-wheel disc antilock brakes.

“The Classic is a great, inexpensive alternative for people in the market for a new truck,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “With so much technology being put into vehicles today, there’s a real demand for Ram power and dependability without the excess provided standard by so many of the new models.”