Redesigned 2018 Camry at Findlay Toyota now smarter, sleeker, safer

Findlay Toyota, located at 7733 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall, celebrated the arrival of the 2018 Camry to its showroom on July 14. With a rich history dating back to 1979, no other midsize sedan is as popular as the Toyota Camry in overall sales.

Camry has become synonymous with reliability and fuel efficiency. For years the Camry has led the way in a very competitive segment of the market.

“When people think Toyota, they think Camry,” said Robby Findlay, director of operations for Findlay Automotive Group. “Camry has always been known for being consistent. The goal for the redesign was a more sporty and stylish feel.”

Compared to the 2017 model, the new Camry is 1.2 inches lower, 0.4 inches longer and 1.3 inches wider.

Findlay went on to say that Toyota now includes Toyota Safety Sense on every Camry and most Toyotas across the lineup. TSS is a package of active safety features like a precollision system that alerts drivers and may automatically apply the brakes if it detects a potential frontal collision. The system will detect vehicles and pedestrians.

The package also includes lane departure alert that will notify drivers if they’re drifting out of their lane. For safety and convenience of the driver, automatic high beams and dynamic radar cruise control are also included.

“Toyota Safety Sense provides peace of mind,” Findlay said. “The TSS is an example of what is going to make vehicles semi- or fully autonomous in the future. The fact is that Toyota provides TSS within the price of the vehicle. It’s standard equipment on every Toyota model.”

Available engines in the new Camry are the 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, eight-speed automatic; the 3.5-liter, eight-speed automatic V-6; and the hybrid model.

“The Camry is no longer your grandma’s car,” Findlay added. “Toyota has revolutionized the 2018 Camry.”

“Based on looks alone, it (the 2018 Camry) means business,” said Motor Trend Magazine. “No longer content with vanilla, the new Camry jumps right into bolder flavors, promising more engaging driving dynamics, advanced features and cutting-edge technology to go with the new exterior design that’ll surely turn heads.”

“I’m not the least bit surprised by the success of the Camry,” said Kody Grady, new-car manager and a 17-year employee of the dealership. “It’s a winner every year.”

Also key to the 2018 Camry is its fuel efficiency. The 2018 Camry LE with a 2.5-liter engine and eight-speed automatic transmission will reach an impressive EPA estimated 28 mpg city to 39 mpg highway, while the hybrid model produces an EPA estimated rating of 51 mpg city and 53 mpg highway.