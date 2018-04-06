Robby Findlay named to 40 Under 40 group

Findlay Automotive Group Director of Operations Robby Findlay has been included on the Vegas Inc. 40 Under 40, a list of exceptional young professionals who are making the Las VegasVegas Valley a better place for everyone.

Findlay Automotive Group Director of Operations Robby Findlay has been included on the Vegas Inc. 40 Under 40, a list of exceptional young professionals who are making the Las VegasVegas Valley a better place for everyone.

A fifth-generation Nevadan, the 37-year-old Findlay graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in 1998. He earned his bachelor’s in political science at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2003 before joining Findlay Automotive Group.

Findlay started as a sales consultant with Findlay Volkswagen. He worked his way through the ranks at Findlay VW before becoming sales manager and eventually general manager of Saturn of Henderson in the Valley Automall.

Findlay later became general manager of Findlay Toyota Flagstaff in Arizona, where he worked for eight years.

“The opportunity to get out of Vegas and instill our way of doing business was very appealing to me,” Findlay said. “We were in Flagstaff for eight years before coming back to Las Vegas.

“While growing up in Las Vegas, my goal was to get out, explore the U.S. and create my own identity,” he added. “But after getting married and having three kids, I couldn’t imagine raising them anywhere else.”

In the meantime, Findlay is helping carry on a legacy that started in 1961 when his grandfather Pete opened Findlay Oldsmobile on Boulder Highway.

“My grandfather always said if you treat people right, they will come back to you over and over again,” Robby Findlay said. “With that in mind, we have grown to now include 32 dealerships in five states that include Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Arizona and Idaho.

“I tweaked the philosophy to include being the best place in town to work while also treating your team members with respect. In turn, those same team members will give customers the best experience possible.”

Vegas Inc. reports that “(it) assessed each candidate’s community service, entrepreneurial spirit and impact on their respective industry.”

“It was a great event and a huge honor,” Findlay said of the presentation made March 22 at Red Rock Resort. “I am very honored to be listed amongst a group of hardworking professionals with such impressive accomplishments.”

Findlay’s father, Cliff, lauded his son for the accomplishment.

“It’s great to see that all three of my sons and my son-in-law are now involved in the car business,” said Cliff Findlay, the president of Findlay Automotive Group. “With 11 grandkids, we hope to have other Findlays enter the car business in years to come.”