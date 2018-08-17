Sales consultant explains Black Label at Findlay Lincoln

Veteran sales consultant Jeff Lamper started out with Findlay Automotive Group in 1996 in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Lincoln sales consultant Jeff Lamper is seen with a 2018 Lincoln Navigator at the dealership at 310 N. Gibson Road in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

Lamper could work just about anywhere but chose Findlay Lincoln for numerous reasons, citing the history and workmanship of the brand. What’s more, Lamper said Findlay Lincoln is able to offer something no other Nevada dealership can.

“We are Nevada’s only Lincoln Black Label dealer. That sets us apart from other dealerships in many ways,” he explained.

Black Label vehicles offer unique features you won’t find on other trim levels. For example, the Black Label Navigator has 30 different positions you can adjust your seat to. There’s also a 12-inch touch display that runs both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Addition features include a heads-up display that projects selected information onto your windshield, wireless smartphone charging, a WiFi hotspot for up to 10 devices and a 20-speaker Rebel sound system. The list goes on and on. Suffice it to say Black Label offers a first-class driving experience.

Lincoln Black Label vehicles come with a four-year, 50,000-mile premium maintenance plan that covers all recommended service and wear items with complimentary pickup and delivery within an extended 50-mile radius. Complimentary car washes and vehicle detail are also included.

Because you’ll definitely get used to traveling in this first-class Black Label, drivers also receive upgraded rental vehicles through the Avis President’s Club and a complimentary vehicle for up to seven days when traveling to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Orlando or Atlanta international airports.

“Lincoln Black Label customers enjoy the best of vehicles and the best of travel-related benefits,” Lamper said. This goes so far as to include bypassing long security lines while traveling. The Lincoln Black Label program simply takes the stress out of traveling.

Lamper highlighted some of his favorite things about working for the Findlay organization. “First off, Findlay Automotive Group is family-owned,” he said. “The company has been growing for several decades and our customers have seen the company survive and prosper even during the tough times.”

He continued, “There is no question that Findlay Automotive Group is dedicated to Southern Nevada. That’s proven by the endless Findlay donations made to charities and worthy causes. The support of schools and professional sports franchises such as the NHL’s Golden Knights is evidence that the company is a true believer in the community.

Findlay Lincoln general manager Nathan Findlay said he’s pleased to have Lamper on his team.

“Because of his many years in the car business, Jeff has an immense following,” Findlay said. “People know that he is not only a very knowledgeable sales consultant but also a person who understands virtually every element of the car business. People trust Jeff and they appreciate his knowledge.”