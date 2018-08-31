School is back in session so load up the van

School is back in session, and Chapman Chrysler Jeep has a sweet ride that will turn heads as you cruise into the school’s drop-off lane. The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has all the bells and whistles needed to help you save at the gas station and simplify your busy life as you balance work and the hectic back-to-school schedule.

Fight through the back to school drop-off lanes with ease in the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. (FCA)

The 2018 Pacifica has a V-6, 3.6-liter plug-in hybrid engine that is powered by an electric motor and gasoline engine. The all-in-one minivan can automatically switch between electric power and hybrid power, and when using both electricity and gas, you’ll get an average of 84 mpg.

“The Pacifica has everything you would want in a family vehicle,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “From the astounding 566-mile total driving range to the top-of-the-line technology and convenience features, all the boxes for the perfect minivan are checked.”

With seating for eight, cargo space and available hands-free sliding doors and liftgate, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is made for convenience. Other notable features built in to make life easier include the Stow ’n Go Seating and Storage System, which allows you to fold the third-row seats into the floor all by the push of a button, and the available Stow ’n Vac is an extendable vacuum that can reach throughout the entire cabin.

Standard features include SafetyTec Group, ParkSense Rear Park Assist with Stop, Rear Cross Path detection and blind-spot monitoring. All models also have the improved Uconnect 4 audio systems.

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is America’s first ever hybrid minivan, and Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall is well-stocked and offering great prices on all three models, the Hybrid Touring Plus, Hybrid Touring L and Hybrid Limited.