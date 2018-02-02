Southern Nevada family first to purchase at Findlay Volvo Cars

Findlay Volvo Cars Marketing executive Michelle Baert became the first buyer at Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas when she purchased a 2018 XC60 Volvo R-Design sport utility vehicle.

Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas opened its doors recently at 5385 W. Sahara Ave., and Southern Nevadan Michelle Baert couldn’t wait to purchase a 2018 XC60 Volvo R-Design sport utility vehicle.

In fact, the 2½-year resident of Henderson was the first buyer at the new dealership. The marketing executive knows the Volvo vehicle quite well considering that her first purchase of a Volvo goes back 14 years.

“My mom was even a Volvo owner, so I was always a fan,” Baert said. “It’s been 14 years since we purchased our last Volvo, and, after having three kids, our family had outgrown it. Volvos are solidly built cars, and with our kids learning how to drive soon, we wanted to make sure that they would be safe on the road.

“Our other Volvo served us very well, but we just needed more room.”

The Baert family selected the XC60 T6, containing a 2.0 turbo and supercharged engine producing 316 horsepower for its combination of performance and economy.

“It really has good get-up and go,” Baert said. “It also rides well with excellent handling.”

The Baert family also will benefit with the addition of a full-blown communications system.

“This car has so much to offer, way beyond what I expected,” she said. “It has advanced technology. The entire computer system is unbelievable, and I can’t wait to use the voice-activation.”

The buying experience went smoothly.

“We weren’t pressured at all,” Baert said. “When I walked in, I knew what I wanted and the sales consultants let me shop. They did a phenomenal job. We came to a mutual agreement and they even gave me a 90-minute tutorial, which was very important since Volvo has added so many new features in the past few years.”