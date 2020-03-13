62°F
Spread the Word Nevada utilizes Findlay Chevrolet room

March 13, 2020 - 2:25 pm
 

Findlay Automotive Group has community rooms in most of its 32 dealerships, which enables local nonprofits to conduct gatherings without having to pay for space.

One of the organizations capitalizing on the community rooms has been Spread the Word Nevada, which is dedicated to advancing early childhood literacy by placing books in the hands and homes of children within Nevada’s low-income communities. Thus far, it has distributed 5.1 million books to 554,000 children in Nevada.

Findlay began constructing community rooms back in 1996 when they built Saturn of Henderson in the Valley Automall. The community rooms remain important to local nonprofits in need of a place to get together. Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder explained the reasoning behind adding the community rooms.

“Community rooms really serve two purposes,” he said. “Number one, they provide local charities a place to meet, organize and plan their work, which in turn benefits the community at large. Secondly, they provide our neighbors with a reason to visit a Findlay dealership. We hope that visitors come away with a good impression and will think of Findlay first when their vehicle needs to be serviced or when they’re looking to purchase something new.”

Volunteer opportunities with Spread the Word Nevada include book preps for youngsters at least 8 years of age; books and buddies reading mentors; breakfast with books volunteer; Amazon.com book scanners; and book drives. Kids to Kids, the group’s flagship program, provides books on a monthly basis to the children in its 62 adopted at-risk elementary schools.

The partnership Spread the Word Nevada has with the Findlay Automotive Group is the result of Chad Leavitt, chief accounting officer for Findlay Automotive Group, who is their board chairman.

“I got involved with Spread the Word Nevada about three years ago when I learned about their mission and impact in Nevada,” Leavitt said. “I am passionate about this organization because my children are privileged to have an abundance of books. They are able to use their imagination through reading which enhances their love of reading as well.”

Leavitt has been a part of it for the past three years.

“Spread the Word Nevada has donated more than 5 million books since its inception and continues to donate more than 50,000 books a month,” Leavitt said.

The program has become such an important element of school that students can’t wait to get involved. In fact, the community room is packed with students through the majority of the year.

If you’d like to volunteer, donate or learn more about Spread the Word Nevada, call 702-564-780, email info@spreadthewordnevada.org or go online to spreadthewordnevada.org.

