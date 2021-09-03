76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Dealer News

Standards of Excellence Academy graduates six students

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 3, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
On hand to welcome the graduates of Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician T ...
On hand to welcome the graduates of Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program were, from left, Director Conrad Torres; FIT Founder Janet Blumen; academy graduates; John Gonzalez of Findlay Chevrolet; and Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder. (Findlay)

The Findlay Automotive Group welcomed the graduates of the Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program. The academy provides access to advanced learning opportunities for Southern Nevadans with various training and certification programs.

The academy offers students a gateway to career advancement in jobs and occupations that are in demand. The academy is a nonprofit school established in 2014 by founder and Chief Executive Officer Janet Blumen. The organization is a subsidiary of the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow. The Nevada Commission on Post-Secondary Education accredits the academy.

“This training program has exceeded our expectations,” Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder said. “Out of the first two classes, we’ve hired nearly every one of the graduates at Findlay Automotive dealerships. It’s been a great source of trained technicians for us and has provided tremendous career opportunities for the students graduating from the program. We’ve now started our third class, and we fully expect to offer positions to every one of these students upon their graduation. It’s gratifying to see such great results from this partnership with FIT.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming said, “As a native Las Vegan and 21-year Findlay Automotive employee, I can confidentially say the FIT program is truly an exceptional place and we are lucky to have them in our community.”

Fleming was grateful to be able to speak at the graduation and see a student come to his dealership.

“At Findlay Chevrolet we love hiring young talented graduates from the FIT program that we know have completed the program,” he said. “They have the credentials and hands-on experience.”

John Gonzales of Findlay Chevrolet played a big role in creating the program. He has been working alongside the graduates and has been involved since the beginning.

“All six students were offered jobs, and five accepted positions in Findlay dealerships,” he said. “I currently have an employee working for me that just applied for the program because he saw what a great thing it was in his co-worker’s life. I feel so passionate about, giving people an opportunity to succeed.”

Thomas Whitney is among the six students who graduated from the FIT program. Gonzales has been a mentor to Whitney and was thrilled to hire him at Findlay Chevrolet.

“Hiring Thomas was a no-brainer,” Gonzales said. “Not only did he excel in school, he’s a really hard worker. We are excited about his future.”

Whitney said, “Going to that school has been amazing for me. I loved that it was three days in class and two doing hands-on work. I’m not really a book person. … I was able to talk to technicians about what I was learning in a book. They would show me in the shop exactly how something was done, and it was really easy for me to learn like that.

“My favorite thing about working for the Findlay company is the community,” he continued. “Everyone here is nice. We have fun at work while getting the job done. They have been so patient with me. I’m so grateful for my experience and excited for my future.”

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
3
Raiders report: New linebacker rethinking vaccination decision
Raiders report: New linebacker rethinking vaccination decision
4
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
CARTOONS: That’s why Kamala is smiling
5
Man indicted in slaying of missing Henderson woman
Man indicted in slaying of missing Henderson woman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Karma Automotive was named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegian ...
Karma Automotive partners with Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Karma Automotive, which has been named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” will sponsor a variety of consumer-driven experiences and events geared to the Raiders’ loyal fans.

Findlay Kia is sponsoring Luke Herrera's participation in the NTIS Champions Cup, currently bei ...
Findlay Kia supports Las Vegas student-athlete
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

As a student-athlete, Luke Herrera, 14, has worked hard to maintain a 3.5 GPA as well as meeting all other academic responsibilities. In recognition of Luke’s efforts on and off the field, Findlay Kia is now sponsoring his participation in the NTIS Champions Cup.

Roman Pandullo collected 4,300 pounds of dog food to donate to the Henderson Animal Shelter. Ca ...
Boy, CardinaleWay Mazda aid Henderson Animal Shelter
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Roman Pandullo wanted to donate 2,500 pounds of dog food to the Henderson Animal Shelter for his birthday. With help from friends and family, he was able to collect 4,300 pounds. CardinaleWay Mazda matched his donation, and, together, they donated 8,693 pounds of dog food.

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas ...
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat moves to new location
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

After 10 years in the smaller showroom and small lot, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved to a much larger facility in the Valley AutoMall. The store is located at 260A N. Gibson Road, right next door to its sister store, Towbin Kia.

Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay story is a Las Vegas story. In 1961, Pete Findlay started Pete Findlay Oldsmobile and now the dealership is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the ...
CardinaleWay dealers match donations for LV Rescue Mission
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda throughout July. Donations will be delivered to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Celebrating the start of the Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign are, from left, Tyler Corder ...
Findlay VW Henderson partners with firefighters in safety initiative
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is joining the Henderson Professional Firefighters and Las Vegas Firefighters with the safety initiative “Check Your Seats in the Heat.” Not leaving children or pets in the car alone can save lives.