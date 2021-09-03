Standards of Excellence Academy graduates six students

The Findlay Automotive Group welcomed the graduates of the Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program. CFO Tyler Corder said, “Out of the first two classes, we’ve hired nearly every one of the graduates at Findlay Automotive dealerships.”

On hand to welcome the graduates of Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program were, from left, Director Conrad Torres; FIT Founder Janet Blumen; academy graduates; John Gonzalez of Findlay Chevrolet; and Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder. (Findlay)

The Findlay Automotive Group welcomed the graduates of the Standards of Excellence Academy’s Automotive Technician Training Program. The academy provides access to advanced learning opportunities for Southern Nevadans with various training and certification programs.

The academy offers students a gateway to career advancement in jobs and occupations that are in demand. The academy is a nonprofit school established in 2014 by founder and Chief Executive Officer Janet Blumen. The organization is a subsidiary of the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow. The Nevada Commission on Post-Secondary Education accredits the academy.

“This training program has exceeded our expectations,” Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder said. “Out of the first two classes, we’ve hired nearly every one of the graduates at Findlay Automotive dealerships. It’s been a great source of trained technicians for us and has provided tremendous career opportunities for the students graduating from the program. We’ve now started our third class, and we fully expect to offer positions to every one of these students upon their graduation. It’s gratifying to see such great results from this partnership with FIT.”

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming said, “As a native Las Vegan and 21-year Findlay Automotive employee, I can confidentially say the FIT program is truly an exceptional place and we are lucky to have them in our community.”

Fleming was grateful to be able to speak at the graduation and see a student come to his dealership.

“At Findlay Chevrolet we love hiring young talented graduates from the FIT program that we know have completed the program,” he said. “They have the credentials and hands-on experience.”

John Gonzales of Findlay Chevrolet played a big role in creating the program. He has been working alongside the graduates and has been involved since the beginning.

“All six students were offered jobs, and five accepted positions in Findlay dealerships,” he said. “I currently have an employee working for me that just applied for the program because he saw what a great thing it was in his co-worker’s life. I feel so passionate about, giving people an opportunity to succeed.”

Thomas Whitney is among the six students who graduated from the FIT program. Gonzales has been a mentor to Whitney and was thrilled to hire him at Findlay Chevrolet.

“Hiring Thomas was a no-brainer,” Gonzales said. “Not only did he excel in school, he’s a really hard worker. We are excited about his future.”

Whitney said, “Going to that school has been amazing for me. I loved that it was three days in class and two doing hands-on work. I’m not really a book person. … I was able to talk to technicians about what I was learning in a book. They would show me in the shop exactly how something was done, and it was really easy for me to learn like that.

“My favorite thing about working for the Findlay company is the community,” he continued. “Everyone here is nice. We have fun at work while getting the job done. They have been so patient with me. I’m so grateful for my experience and excited for my future.”