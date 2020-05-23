87°F
Subaru of Las Vegas continues to support causes

May 22, 2020 - 6:23 pm
 

The coronavirus pandemic has presented a lot of unique challenges for businesses, causing Subaru of Las Vegas to change much of how it sells and services vehicles. However, the dealership has not missed a beat on its support for the community.

General Manager Burton Hughes conveys an air of optimism by sharing inspirational messages on television and the dealership’s social media. Hughes has been in the automotive industry for more than 25 years, and Findlay has been a Subaru dealer for nearly 50 years. Both Hughes and Findlay have weathered some storms during that time.

Subaru of Las Vegas has sought to ease the suffering that many families may be feeling right now by contributing to Three Square food bank. The dealership’s contributions have generated 159,722 meals.

The dealership also supports Red Rock Search and Rescue, which has been busy with record numbers of people getting outdoors. Subaru of Las Vegas also is a major sponsor of the Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas.

“It all comes from the heart,” Hughes said. He explained that Subaru of Las Vegas is a different kind of dealership. “We have people comment all of the time about the relaxed atmosphere.”

Car sales are now beginning to return to normal. For a time all dealership showrooms were closed but as Nevada entered phase one of reopening on May 9, Subaru of Las Vegas opened is showroom again albeit with social distancing rules and COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

