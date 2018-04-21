Subaru of Las Vegas donates nearly $70K to charities

Two local charities were the beneficiaries of money raised during Subaru of American’s 2017 Share the Love drive. Red Rock Search and Rescue received a check for $36,000, while Safe Nest was the beneficiary of a check for $33,652 in a recent ceremony held at Subaru of Las Vegas, at the 215 Las Vegas Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard.

Findlay Two Southern Nevada charities were recently awarded donations from Findlay Automotive Group and Subaru of Las Vegas. The donations were made as part of the 2017 Share the Love 10th annual event drive benefiting national and local charity partners.

Two local charities were the beneficiaries of money raised during Subaru of American’s 2017 Share the Love drive. Red Rock Search and Rescue received a check for $36,000, while Safe Nest was the beneficiary of a check for $33,652 in a recent ceremony held at Subaru of Las Vegas, at the 215 Las Vegas Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard.

Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes said the dealership has been affiliated with Red Rock Search and Rescue for five years. Safe Nest has been designated for its donation for the past three years.

“Our lasting partnership with Red Rock Search and Rescue and Safe Nest Temporary Assistance for domestic crisis is all about family,” Hughes said. “Seeking and saving the lost, and caring, healing and supporting those families in need reinforces the fabric of our amazing Southern Nevada community. It is really divine what we can do when we work together.”

Subaru of America announced that it had donated more than $23.9 million to national and local charities during its annual Share the Love event in 2017, bringing the total donated throughout the life of the program to more than $118 million.

The 2017 Subaru Share the Love campaign generated funds to four national partners: the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Make a Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels and National Park Foundation.

Subaru of Las Vegas was among the select retailers that went above and beyond with matching donations during the drive.

“The two local charities that we’re supporting provide vital services to our community,” said Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder. “Safe Nest combats domestic violence, and Red Rock Search and Rescue helps families locate missing loved ones. We couldn’t be prouder to help them fulfill their missions.

“The partnership between Findlay Automotive Group is a perfect match. Both organizations strive to support our local communities. We’re extremely proud to represent Subaru of Las Vegas, and we appreciate their commitment to helping us support great community organizations.”