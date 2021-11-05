56°F
Subaru of Las Vegas GM receives Great Friend to Kids Award

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
November 5, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas, received The Great Friend to Kids Award ...
Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas, received The Great Friend to Kids Award at Discovery Children’s Museum's annual gala, The Magic of Discovery. (Findlay)

The Discovery Children’s Museum held its annual gala, The Magic of Discovery, on Oct. 9 honoring Findlay’s Burton Hughes of Subaru of Las Vegas with the prestigious The Great Friend to Kids Award. The event was attended by guests dressed to impress with this year’s theme being the “Bee’s Knees” in celebration of the Roaring ’20s.

Findlay Auto Group sponsored the event and has encouraged all its dealerships to be involved in the community, to give back and to strive to make a difference. Subaru of Las Vegas’ General Manager Hughes has been a great example of this Findlay mantra throughout his career.

The Great Friend to Kids Award is given to someone who makes outstanding contributions to the Discovery Children’s Museum. It recognizes and celebrates individuals and organizations that are advancing the well-being of children and families through their activities in the areas of education, health and/or community building.

“To me, being a friend isn’t about being in somebody’s social network,” Hughes said. “It’s about having someone’s best interests at heart, and living that out day in and day out, with words, actions and unconditional love.”

His example is felt throughout his dealership. And Hughes hopes that both his employees and their customers will notice and feel the difference, and will likewise seek to give back to their community.

“(It is) a prestigious accolade to be honored (as) the 2021 Great Friend to Kids Award,” Hughes said. “This will definitely be at the top of my accomplishments that mean the most to me.”

Hughes’ humility and kindness set him apart. He has fully embraced the values that the Findlay Auto Group has sought to instill in its organization.

“When all is said and done, there are only two things that will matter the most,” Hughes said. “Did we love our creator with all of our heart and did we love our neighbor as ourselves?”

