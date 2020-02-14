Team Ford Lincoln becomes Black Label dealership

Team Ford Lincoln has become a Lincoln Black Label dealership, an exclusive Lincoln brand that exemplifies luxury and world-class service. dealership showcases four high-luxury 2020 vehicles: Navigator, Nautilus and Aviator SUVs are joined by the Continental sedan.

The aluminum-alloy body to the Lincoln Navigator gives new meaning the phrase "less is more." The reduced weight allows the Navigator to be enriched with cutting edge features that enhance comfort, quietness and the overall driving experience. (Lincoln)

Bill Jenkins, Lincoln brand manager at Team Ford Lincoln, stands in the showroom of the dealership at 5445 Drexel Road. (Team Ford Lincoln)

Team Ford Lincoln has become a Lincoln Black Label dealership, an exclusive Lincoln brand that exemplifies luxury from the exclusive exteriors and interiors to world-class service.

“Black Label was created with the discerning customer in mind. Each model is curated to be the absolute best of the best for those who truly appreciate the high-luxury experience,” said Bill Jenkins, Lincoln brand manager at Team Ford Lincoln.

Jenkins has a long family tradition with Lincoln. His father was a Lincoln parts manager in Boston, and he joined his local dealership right out of high school. He has been with Team Ford Lincoln for nearly 15 years and said the Black Label series has been a game-changer for the company.

“The Black Label creators truly thought about every detail when designing this brand — from the overall presentation of the vehicles to the unique benefits that come with owning the Black Label brand to the materials throughout that truly make these automobiles unlike anything else in the market,” he said.

CNBC called the illustrious 2019 Lincoln Navigator Black Label a “brilliant return to American luxury roots.” The star of the Black Label lineup, the Navigator is Lincoln’s largest vehicle, with the ability to seat up to eight people, and features wireless cellphone charging, several power ports through the vehicle and a panoramic Vista roof.

In CNBC’s review, it said the Navigator is “an SUV so luxurious and captivating that Lincoln could barely build enough to meet demand.” That has been true for Team Ford Lincoln as well, which had a record-breaking month for Lincoln retail sales in December and became the No. 1 Southern Nevada Lincoln dealership for December.

The newest Lincoln Black Label dealership showcases three high-luxury 2020 vehicles in addition to the Navigator. The Nautilus and Aviator SUVs are joined by the Continental sedan.

“Customers who appreciate luxury vehicles and a high level of customer service will find a perfect home at Team with Lincoln Black Label,” Jenkins said. “Many new owners have found the Black Label service and quality to be far superior to the luxury offerings from other brands they have owned in the past.”

Lincoln Black Label offers an array of perks that include complimentary interior detailing, membership to the invitation-only Avis President’s Club for car rental and access to exclusive dining experiences across the country. Lincoln Black Label elevates Lincoln’s reputation for stylish and high-class vehicles to an even higher level with exceptional materials used throughout, including Venetian leather, whitewash teak, mahogany wood and Dinamica suede.

Black Label members have the opportunity to personalize their own vehicles and will soon enjoy the exclusive Lincoln Black Label facility that will begin construction later this year. Customers can preview interior materials and customize their dream cars either at the dealership or in the comfort of their own homes. There also is the option for remote delivery, exclusive to Lincoln Black Label customers.

Team Ford Lincoln is located at 5445 Drexel Road. To learn more about Lincoln Black Label at Team Ford Lincoln, visit teamlincoln.com.