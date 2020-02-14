65°F
Dealer News

Team Ford Lincoln becomes Black Label dealership

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
February 14, 2020 - 1:02 pm
 

Team Ford Lincoln has become a Lincoln Black Label dealership, an exclusive Lincoln brand that exemplifies luxury from the exclusive exteriors and interiors to world-class service.

“Black Label was created with the discerning customer in mind. Each model is curated to be the absolute best of the best for those who truly appreciate the high-luxury experience,” said Bill Jenkins, Lincoln brand manager at Team Ford Lincoln.

Jenkins has a long family tradition with Lincoln. His father was a Lincoln parts manager in Boston, and he joined his local dealership right out of high school. He has been with Team Ford Lincoln for nearly 15 years and said the Black Label series has been a game-changer for the company.

“The Black Label creators truly thought about every detail when designing this brand — from the overall presentation of the vehicles to the unique benefits that come with owning the Black Label brand to the materials throughout that truly make these automobiles unlike anything else in the market,” he said.

CNBC called the illustrious 2019 Lincoln Navigator Black Label a “brilliant return to American luxury roots.” The star of the Black Label lineup, the Navigator is Lincoln’s largest vehicle, with the ability to seat up to eight people, and features wireless cellphone charging, several power ports through the vehicle and a panoramic Vista roof.

In CNBC’s review, it said the Navigator is “an SUV so luxurious and captivating that Lincoln could barely build enough to meet demand.” That has been true for Team Ford Lincoln as well, which had a record-breaking month for Lincoln retail sales in December and became the No. 1 Southern Nevada Lincoln dealership for December.

The newest Lincoln Black Label dealership showcases three high-luxury 2020 vehicles in addition to the Navigator. The Nautilus and Aviator SUVs are joined by the Continental sedan.

“Customers who appreciate luxury vehicles and a high level of customer service will find a perfect home at Team with Lincoln Black Label,” Jenkins said. “Many new owners have found the Black Label service and quality to be far superior to the luxury offerings from other brands they have owned in the past.”

Lincoln Black Label offers an array of perks that include complimentary interior detailing, membership to the invitation-only Avis President’s Club for car rental and access to exclusive dining experiences across the country. Lincoln Black Label elevates Lincoln’s reputation for stylish and high-class vehicles to an even higher level with exceptional materials used throughout, including Venetian leather, whitewash teak, mahogany wood and Dinamica suede.

Black Label members have the opportunity to personalize their own vehicles and will soon enjoy the exclusive Lincoln Black Label facility that will begin construction later this year. Customers can preview interior materials and customize their dream cars either at the dealership or in the comfort of their own homes. There also is the option for remote delivery, exclusive to Lincoln Black Label customers.

Team Ford Lincoln is located at 5445 Drexel Road. To learn more about Lincoln Black Label at Team Ford Lincoln, visit teamlincoln.com.

THE LATEST
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson employees and customers joined forces to help feed hungry young pe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts food drive
On Jan. 26, more than 500 Findlay Volkswagen employees and members of the community gathered at the dealership for a meal packaging event. The goal was for the volunteers to pack 10,000 meals and to raise $10,000 in funds. The meals prepared and funds raised will benefit Whitney Elementary School and other Clark County schools in need.

A family purchased a car from Findlay Toyota 20 years ago and the family’s youngster, who loo ...
Findlay Toyota’s John Barr reflects on ad campaign
Findlay Toyota’s commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl looks back through the past 20 years. Findlay Toyota GM John Barr reminisces about his 20 years as the dealership pitchman.

Mazda Mazda has come a long way in the past 100 years. Shown here is one of the earliest models ...
Findlay Mazda: Vintage brand, young dealership
Both Findlay Mazda and the Mazda brand are celebrating anniversaries this month. For Findlay, it is the first anniversary, while the Mazda brand will be 100 years old at the end of the month.

Findlay Automotive Group employees converged on Whitney Elementary School recently to help asse ...
Findlay employees help Whitney Elementary
Findlay Automotive Group employees recently volunteered at Whitney Elementary School transforming the multipurpose room into Santa’s Village. They also brought a truckload of gifts. Each family who attended the event met Santa and Mrs. Claus and received presents.

Kevin Lopes, the marketing manager for Findlay Mazda, shows off the 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover ...
Findlay Mazda dealership welcomes newest model
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 crossover was recently delivered to Findlay Mazda at 7760 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall.

During halftime of Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl, Goodie Two Shoes will receive a 2020 Mitsubishi E ...
Mitsubishi Motors brings charity initiative to Las Vegas Bowl
Mitsubishi Motors North America and Ally Financial are partnering to support the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. During halftime of the Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl, Goodie Two Shoes will receive a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to assist their charitable efforts in the coming year, as well as a $10,000 donation from Ally Financial to offset operational expenses of the charity.

The Valley Automall’s Twelve Days of Christmas helped 14 Southern Nevada charities with contr ...
Valley Automall dealers donate $35,000 to local charities
Automobile dealers in the Valley Automall awarded 14 local nonprofits with a check for $2,500 during festivities at Lexus of Henderson. The charity presentation was part of the Henderson auto mall’s annual Twelve Days of Christmas event.

Findlay Lincoln sales consultant Jeff Lamper is seen with a 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility ...
2020 Corsair SUV attracts interest at Findlay Lincoln
Veteran automobile sales executive Jeff Lamper loves the 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at Findlay Lincoln. He says the Corsair fits the wants and needs of an essential market.

UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall now drives a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer. (Findlay)
Findlay Chevrolet sponsors professional golfer
UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall recently received a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer from Findlay Chevrolet.