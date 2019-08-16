106°F
Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman

August 16, 2019 - 1:39 pm
 

As the 2020 models start to roll out at Chapman Automotive dealerships, it’s important to give credit where it’s due and acknowledge a vehicle that has dominated 2019.

The 2019 Ram 1500 managed to wow truck lovers and win several industry awards thanks to its luxurious interior and hauling capabilities.

Named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division, the redesigned Ram 1500 shined among other 2019 models. With the lowest starting price across full-size pickups on the market, the 2019 Ram exceeds all expectations and finds the perfect balance between style and functionality.

Built with a high-strength steel frame, the Ram 1500 is roughly 200 pounds lighter than the old chassis. The 2019 Ram improved its sleek-but-tough appearance with an upgraded RamBox Cargo Management System, LED projector headlamps, 22-inch aluminum wheels and new wheel side steps and tow hooks.

The new aerodynamic body features new grille shutters, an air dam and a class-exclusive, four-corner air suspension system with five ride heights, saving you money at the gas pump while improving performance and towing capabilities.

“The redesigned Ram 1500 has really taken off this year, and the depth of the lineup allows for a wide range of customers,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Between the improved efficiency and exceptional off-road capability, the 2019 Ram will hold its value for years to come.”

Under the hood, two of the three available Ram 1500 engines feature the new eTorque mild hybrid system. The supplemental electric, belt-driven motor is powered by a 48-volt battery generator designed to improve fuel economy and performance. The rear coil-spring suspension provides a smooth ride without affecting the hauling or towing capabilities.

Inside the crew cab, you will find premium leather seating, extended-length rear passenger seats, a redesigned center console with an available 8.4- or 12-inch touch screen and additional cargo space.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)
Findlay Mazda technician loves his job
With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.

The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan
The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utilit ...
Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building
Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.

Findlay Automotive Group Operations Director Robby Findlay shows off the 2020 GR Supra at the d ...
Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra
The delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to Findlay Toyota produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return. Over the next year, the dealership will receive an estimated 18 2020 GR Supras.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help ...
Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers
Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.

Miguel and Stephanie Landrove made a large donation of pajamas at Findlay Volkswagen in the Val ...
Findlay Volkswagen holds show, drive for needy
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson supported the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Community Cares Pajama Drive, which collects that clothing for men, women and children. The collection will be donated to S.A.F.E. House Nevada.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.