Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman

The 2019 Ram 1500 was named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division.

Ramtrucks.com The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is available at all Chapman Automotive dealerships throughout the valley.

As the 2020 models start to roll out at Chapman Automotive dealerships, it’s important to give credit where it’s due and acknowledge a vehicle that has dominated 2019.

The 2019 Ram 1500 managed to wow truck lovers and win several industry awards thanks to its luxurious interior and hauling capabilities.

Named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division, the redesigned Ram 1500 shined among other 2019 models. With the lowest starting price across full-size pickups on the market, the 2019 Ram exceeds all expectations and finds the perfect balance between style and functionality.

Built with a high-strength steel frame, the Ram 1500 is roughly 200 pounds lighter than the old chassis. The 2019 Ram improved its sleek-but-tough appearance with an upgraded RamBox Cargo Management System, LED projector headlamps, 22-inch aluminum wheels and new wheel side steps and tow hooks.

The new aerodynamic body features new grille shutters, an air dam and a class-exclusive, four-corner air suspension system with five ride heights, saving you money at the gas pump while improving performance and towing capabilities.

“The redesigned Ram 1500 has really taken off this year, and the depth of the lineup allows for a wide range of customers,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Between the improved efficiency and exceptional off-road capability, the 2019 Ram will hold its value for years to come.”

Under the hood, two of the three available Ram 1500 engines feature the new eTorque mild hybrid system. The supplemental electric, belt-driven motor is powered by a 48-volt battery generator designed to improve fuel economy and performance. The rear coil-spring suspension provides a smooth ride without affecting the hauling or towing capabilities.

Inside the crew cab, you will find premium leather seating, extended-length rear passenger seats, a redesigned center console with an available 8.4- or 12-inch touch screen and additional cargo space.