The Event at Findlay Cadillac put on hold

The Event, a fundraiser scheduled for April 18 at Findlay Cadillac, was put on hold.

Findlay Cadillac General Manager John Saksa announces the postponement of The Event. (Findlay)

Co-sponsors including Findlay Cadillac, City Lights Artists’ Co-op and Tsunami Productions made the decision because of ongoing concerns over the new coronavirus and based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new date for The Event will be announced when the coronavirus is no longer considered a threat. The sponsors wish to thank all those who have worked so hard to make scholarships available to qualifying graduating seniors who wish to pursue a career in the arts through our 501(c)3.

To find out more about the City Lights Scholarship Fund, please go to citylightsartgallery.com, call 702-260-0300 or email citylightscoop@centurylink.net.

Findlay Cadillac is led by General Manager John Saksa. The dealership is situated at 993 Auto Show Drive in the Valley Automall. Further information is available at 702-558-2600 or at www.FindlayCadillac.com.

Findlay Cadillac is part of Findlay Automotive Group, founded by the late Pete Findlay. The company now includes 32 dealerships in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, California, Idaho and Oregon.