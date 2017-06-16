Topgolf Las Vegas partners with Toyota to enhance guest experience

Andrew Brickey tees off at Topgolf Las Vegas on April 10 at the MGM Grand. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Topgolf and the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association have partnered to launch The Toyota Yard, a social hot spot at Topgolf Las Vegas featuring live music, entertainment and events for the venue’s more than 1 million guests served annually.

Toyota will offer Topgolf guests unique social experiences and prize giveaways. The Toyota Hole-in-One Challenge will begin at 3 p.m. June 24 at The Toyota Yard. The first 100 guests to sign up that day will get one shot to make a hole-in-one, and the winner will walk away with a brand-new 2017 Toyota RAV4. The Hole-in-One Challenge will conclude at 5 p.m.

The Toyota Yard will continue to feature Topgolf live performances with nationally touring artists, as well as other live acts and events, including the recently announced Scotty McCreery concert on Aug. 24.

Toyota customers visiting Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association dealerships will join the fun and receive Topgolf gift cards while test-driving new vehicles. Toyota also will display some of its best-selling vehicles onsite at Topgolf throughout the year.

The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association comprises four dealerships: AutoNation Toyota, Centennial Toyota, David Wilson’s Toyota of Las Vegas and Findlay Toyota.

Topgolf Las Vegas operates from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Bay pricing starts at $30 per hour for up to six players and varies depending on bay location and time of day. Nevada locals receive a 20 percent discount on bay time. General admittance into Topgolf is free of charge. For more information, visit www.topgolf.com/lasvegas or call 702-933-8458.