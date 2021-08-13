Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat moves to new location

After 10 years in the smaller showroom and small lot, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved to a much larger facility in the Valley AutoMall. The store is located at 260A N. Gibson Road, right next door to its sister store, Towbin Kia.

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With a dedicated service drive and many more service bays, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat will be able to service more vehicles on a daily basis and speed up all service and maintenance of vehicles. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat recently moved from its original location on South Jones Boulevard to North Gibson Road in the Valley Automall.

The location on Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue was the original showroom when Fiat returned to the United States in 2011. A few years later, Alfa Romeo came back and joined Fiat in the store.

This new facility will be able to better serve all valley area Alfa Romeo and Fiat owners. With a larger lot to hold inventory and dedicated service drive and many more service bays, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat will be able to service more vehicles on a daily basis and speed up all service and maintenance of vehicles.

“I’m very excited about this move,” owner Josh “Chop” Towbin said. “The old facility was much smaller and now we’ll be able to service our customer base and all Alfa Romeo and Fiat owners much better than before. Plus, being in the Valley AutoMall is such a great location.”

While an official grand opening has not yet been announced, all are welcome to visit the new facility and see how much work has been done to accommodate the guests of Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat.

With Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat now in the Valley AutoMall, it puts all three Towbin Auto Group stores centrally located together. Towbin Dodge, Towbin Kia and Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat are now all together in the Valley AutoMall.