87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Dealer News

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat moves to new location

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 13, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas ...
Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved its dealership to the Valley Automall. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
With a dedicated service drive and many more service bays, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat will be able ...
With a dedicated service drive and many more service bays, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat will be able to service more vehicles on a daily basis and speed up all service and maintenance of vehicles. (Allen Grant/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat recently moved from its original location on South Jones Boulevard to North Gibson Road in the Valley Automall.

The location on Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue was the original showroom when Fiat returned to the United States in 2011. A few years later, Alfa Romeo came back and joined Fiat in the store.

Now after 10 years in the smaller showroom and small lot, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat has moved to a much larger facility in the Valley AutoMall. The store is located at 260A N. Gibson Road, right next door to its sister store, Towbin Kia.

This new facility will be able to better serve all valley area Alfa Romeo and Fiat owners. With a larger lot to hold inventory and dedicated service drive and many more service bays, Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat will be able to service more vehicles on a daily basis and speed up all service and maintenance of vehicles.

“I’m very excited about this move,” owner Josh “Chop” Towbin said. “The old facility was much smaller and now we’ll be able to service our customer base and all Alfa Romeo and Fiat owners much better than before. Plus, being in the Valley AutoMall is such a great location.”

While an official grand opening has not yet been announced, all are welcome to visit the new facility and see how much work has been done to accommodate the guests of Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat.

With Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat now in the Valley AutoMall, it puts all three Towbin Auto Group stores centrally located together. Towbin Dodge, Towbin Kia and Towbin Alfa Romeo Fiat are now all together in the Valley AutoMall.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
2
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
$5 play hits $1.6M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at The Venetian
3
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
Criss Angel’s rural Nevada restaurant temporarily shuttered
4
AEG vax directive impacts Las Vegas concerts, events
AEG vax directive impacts Las Vegas concerts, events
5
Front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley shopping center
Front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley shopping center
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
Findlay Automotive is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Findlay story is a Las Vegas story. In 1961, Pete Findlay started Pete Findlay Oldsmobile and now the dealership is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

CardinaleWay Mazda is accepting donations throughout July to help support and give back to the ...
CardinaleWay dealers match donations for LV Rescue Mission
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Donations of packaged water and lip balm can be dropped off at CardinaleWay Acura and CardinaleWay Mazda throughout July. Donations will be delivered to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Celebrating the start of the Check Your Seats in the Heat campaign are, from left, Tyler Corder ...
Findlay VW Henderson partners with firefighters in safety initiative
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson is joining the Henderson Professional Firefighters and Las Vegas Firefighters with the safety initiative “Check Your Seats in the Heat.” Not leaving children or pets in the car alone can save lives.

Laura Misajet, executive director of Mojave Desert Heritage & Cultural Association, stands with ...
Findlay’s Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas donates truck
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Located on the famous Route 66 highway, 100 miles from Las Vegas, is the Mojave Desert Heritage &Cultural Association. The association was formed as a nonprofit extension of the already-established volunteer organization, the Friends of the Mojave Road.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, makes a $50,000 donation to St. Rose Dominican ...
Findlay Automotive supports St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $50,000 to St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation, which helps people access health services, advocates for patients’ needs and partners with the community to improve quality of life.

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow just graduated its first class of automotive technicians ...
Findlay hires new graduates from FIT’s class of auto techs
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow, also known as FIT, created the Standards of Excellence Academy to provide underemployed individuals with training, education and certifications so they can get higher-paying jobs. In partnership with Findlay Automotive, Standards of Excellence has developed an automotive technician training program.

Mike Lubbe, center, president/CEO of YMCA Southern Nevada, accepts a donation check from Doug F ...
Findlay Automotive supports YMCA’s commitment to health
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Millions of people have enthusiastically sung the words from the classic 1978 hit, “It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!” Indeed since 1944, the YMCA of Southern Nevada has had its doors open to the community, providing its programs for children, individuals and families.