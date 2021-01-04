42°F
Dealer News

Towbin Auto teams with Iced Out Barber Shop to provide toys

January 3, 2021
 
The Towbin Auto Group, in partnership with Jackie Starr of Iced Out Barber Shops, held its third annual toy drive in Southern Nevada.

This year, due to the pandemic, Towbin Auto and the Iced Out Barber Shop were unable to hold a big event like in years past. Instead, this year they provided toys for kids at the Andre Agassi Boys &Girls Club of Southern Nevada located on Martin Luther King Boulevard in west Las Vegas. Because the pandemic has hit families hard in a variety of ways, they gave essentials and toys for children of all ages.

“The pandemic can’t stop us,” said Jackie Starr, the owner of Iced Out Barber Shop. “We could not let this moment go by without doing what we do every year. No kid should wake up on Christmas morning without a toy. We’re so proud to do this toy drive again this year, even though it looks a little different.”

“Teaming with Jackie and Iced Out Barber Shop is great,” Josh Towbin of Towbin Auto said.”Every kid not only gets essentials that mean the most but also a bag full of toys with their name on it. We’ve tried so hard this year during the pandemic to still be able to give back to the community in a safe way. We’re happy to support the Boys &Girls Club this year.”

Representatives from Towbin Auto and Iced Out Barber Shop made the delivery to the Andre Agassi Boys &Girls Club of Southern Nevada on Christmas Eve between noon and 3 p.m.

