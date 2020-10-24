69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Dealer News

Towbin Motorcars debuts Maserati MC20, Trofeo collection

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
October 23, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 

“The Art of Fast” tour, featuring the Maserati MC20 super sports car and new Trofeo collection, stops at Towbin Motorcars today.

Following the launch of the highly anticipated MC20 super sports car and the Maserati Trofeo collection, the prototypes are on the road visiting select North American dealers October through November. “The Art of Fast” tour began in Canada, with visits to Montreal and Toronto. The prototypes are making 15 stops across the United States.

Maserati MC20

The new MC20 (MC for Maserati Corse and 20 for 2020) is the Maserati everyone was waiting for. It is a car with incredible aerodynamic efficiency, which conceals a sporty soul, with the new Nettuno engine, a 621 horsepower V-6 with torque of 538 pound-feet that delivers zero to 60 miles in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed over 202 miles per hour.

The focus on performance led to the conception of a car with a distinct personality, with unmistakable forms that render it unique. The butterfly doors improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin. The MC20 is designed to enable coupe and convertible versions and for full electric power.

Vehicles are available for order. MC20 production begins at the end of 2020 for North American delivery in fall of 2021 for model year 2022.

Trofeo collection

Maserati writes a new chapter in its history by expanding its Trofeo collection to three vehicles. The new Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo are available for model year 2021 and joining the Levante Trofeo, the SUV’s most extreme, most powerful version currently available for 2020 model year.

The heart of Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo is the 3.8-liter V-8 twin turbo with power output of 580 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 538 pound-feet.

Although new for Ghibli, the V-8 engine was previously on Quattroporte GTS, in the 523 horsepower version. Today the 580 horsepower V-8 engine is available on the new Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo, in full compliance with fuel efficiency and emissions standards.

The Trofeo collection is currently in production with model year 2021 vehicles arriving in North America in November 2020.

For more information on the MC20 and the Trofeo collection visit www.maseratiusa.com.

MOST READ
1
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
2
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
3
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
4
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
Paris Las Vegas power back on after outage forces evacuations
5
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Auto Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, and Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming, ...
Findlay employees step up for Las Vegas Heart Walk
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Heart Association held its annual Heart Walk in Las Vegas on Sept. 26, but because of the pandemic, the event was virtual. It was a success thanks in part to the support provided by members of Findlay Automotive Group.

Findlay supports Nevada PEP’s efforts to stop bullying
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Nevada PEP advocates for families who have children with disabilities. Tragically, individuals with disabilities are more likely to get bullied. Nevada PEP is backed by several Findlay Automotive Group dealerships.

From left, Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder, Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming ...
Findlay sponsors Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Heart Association’s next event — the 2020 Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience — is set for Sept. 26. For the 10th consecutive year, the event will be sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group.

Findlay Volkswagen service director John Gonzalez poses with a few of his current technicians. ...
Findlay partners with FIT to create technician training program
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow has partnered with Findlay Automotive to create an automotive technician training program. The new automotive classes will begin Monday.

Chad Leavitt
Automotive News names Findlay employee to 40 under 40 list
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chad Leavitt of Findlay Automotive was chosen by Automotive News, an international publication that covers all things related to the automotive business, as one of its 40 under 40.

Retired Army National Guard specialist Steven Stanley and his wife, Christine, center, are surr ...
Findlay Kia awards new vehicle to military veteran
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Las Vegas native Steven Stanley, a retired Army National Guard specialist, was presented with a new 2020 Kia Sedona complements of Findlay Kia, Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

John “Griff” Griffith of Mojave Brewing Company is flanked by Marcy Colletti, left, Findlay ...
Volkswagen adds to its Community Driven Promise
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen in Henderson decided to accept the co-op funds and allocate its advertising dollars to support its city using the VW’s Community Driven Promise platform.

The executive board of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association was at Findlay RV to thank t ...
Findlay RV helps law enforcement with motor homes
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

When Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was seriously injured during a shootout on the Strip in June, Findlay RV provided a motor home for his family and police officers near UMC, where he was being treated.