Towbin Motorcars debuts Maserati MC20, Trofeo collection

“The Art of Fast” tour, featuring the Maserati MC20 super sports car and new Trofeo collection, stops at Towbin Motorcars Saturday.

The Maserati MC20 super sports car will be at Towbin Motorcars on Saturday. (Maserati)

The Maserati Trofeo collection will be at Towbin Motorcars on Saturday. (Maserati)

“The Art of Fast” tour, featuring the Maserati MC20 super sports car and new Trofeo collection, stops at Towbin Motorcars today.

Following the launch of the highly anticipated MC20 super sports car and the Maserati Trofeo collection, the prototypes are on the road visiting select North American dealers October through November. “The Art of Fast” tour began in Canada, with visits to Montreal and Toronto. The prototypes are making 15 stops across the United States.

Maserati MC20

The new MC20 (MC for Maserati Corse and 20 for 2020) is the Maserati everyone was waiting for. It is a car with incredible aerodynamic efficiency, which conceals a sporty soul, with the new Nettuno engine, a 621 horsepower V-6 with torque of 538 pound-feet that delivers zero to 60 miles in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed over 202 miles per hour.

The focus on performance led to the conception of a car with a distinct personality, with unmistakable forms that render it unique. The butterfly doors improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin. The MC20 is designed to enable coupe and convertible versions and for full electric power.

Vehicles are available for order. MC20 production begins at the end of 2020 for North American delivery in fall of 2021 for model year 2022.

Trofeo collection

Maserati writes a new chapter in its history by expanding its Trofeo collection to three vehicles. The new Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo are available for model year 2021 and joining the Levante Trofeo, the SUV’s most extreme, most powerful version currently available for 2020 model year.

The heart of Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo is the 3.8-liter V-8 twin turbo with power output of 580 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 538 pound-feet.

Although new for Ghibli, the V-8 engine was previously on Quattroporte GTS, in the 523 horsepower version. Today the 580 horsepower V-8 engine is available on the new Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo, in full compliance with fuel efficiency and emissions standards.

The Trofeo collection is currently in production with model year 2021 vehicles arriving in North America in November 2020.

For more information on the MC20 and the Trofeo collection visit www.maseratiusa.com.