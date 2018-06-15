UTI returns to Friendly Ford for fourth straight year

Universal Technical Institute recently returned to Friendly Ford for its annual meeting and scholarship testing. Offering important information for those wanting to become technicians in the transportation industry, UTI was back to the dealership for the fourth straight year.

A record crowd visited Friendly Ford earlier this year to hear representatives of Universal Technical Institute, which offers education for individuals wanting to enter the transportation repair industry.

The gathering drew a record crowd of high school seniors interested in an education that will open the doors to becoming a technician in the transportation industry.

Automotive technicians serve many key positions in the industry, and UTI’s in-depth educational opportunities can pave the way to a lucrative position in the always-changing automotive business.

Over the years, Friendly Ford has hired several graduates of UTI, according to UTI admissions officer Rudy Arbabi, who has worked for the Avondale, Arizona-based company for 14 years.

“This year’s gathering at Friendly Ford was a resounding success,” Arbabi said. “We had more than 200 high school seniors and their parents from Southern Nevada and Southern Utah. We had four graduate speakers including Miguel Saldivar, who is a technician with Friendly Ford.”

Local admissions marketing manager Chad Ogle added that the annual event has resulted in many successful new technicians.

“This was a home run, for sure,” Ogle said. “There are always many young people from this area that want to get into the technician part of the transportation industry. The turnout for this gathering is proof that there is big interest. The transportation industry can be very rewarding.”

UTI has 12 campuses nationwide preparing technicians for employment in the transportation industry.

UTI presented several scholarships at the event. In addition, financial aid experts were present to help guide students and their parents about the UTI education process.