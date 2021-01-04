42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Dealer News

Valley Automall dealers donate to nonprofits

Dealer Featured Content
January 3, 2021 - 9:33 pm
 
From left, Ryon Walters, general manager of Lexus Las Vegas; Al Shirley, general manager of the ...
From left, Ryon Walters, general manager of Lexus Las Vegas; Al Shirley, general manager of the Valley Automall; and Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder hold a check for $35,000. (Valley Automall)

Christmas came early for some local charities this year. On Dec. 8, 14 nonprofits received donations of $2,500 each presented by automobile dealers of the Valley Automall in Henderson.

The Valley Automall began making these annual holiday donations in 2014. It was dubbed “the 12 days of Christmas” and originally only included 12 charities.

As time went on the Valley Automall board couldn’t narrow down their list to 12 so they just added two more charities and increased the total donation amount. Thus far the Valley Automall has given away a total of $220,000.

The organizations receiving donations represent a variety of vulnerable populations in the community. One recipient was the Nevada Veterans Assistance League. Kristy Waggerman, volunteer coordinator of NVAL, explained that the nonprofit was established to meet the ongoing needs of America’s heroes who reside at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home. Gifts to NVAL ensure a sense of security, happiness, dignity, independence and usefulness for residents.

According to Valley Automall General Manager Al Shirley, the dealers are competitive but join for the common cause of helping the needy each year — and the need grows every year.

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder was very happy with the event.

“We are really pleased to be able to continue supporting local charities this year,” Corder said. “2020 has been a very difficult year for nonprofits as nearly all of their fundraisers have been canceled because of COVID. However, the great work that they do to help our community continues to provide important services to underserved people.”

This year’s recipients were YMCA, Injured Police Officers Fund, Shade Tree, Hope Link of Southern Nevada, Share Village (previously Veterans Village), Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, SAFE House, Nevada Veterans Assistance Association, Emergency Aide of Boulder City and Youth Charities of Southern Nevada

The Valley Automall is home to 20 dealerships and thousands of vehicles. For more information visit www.valleyautomall.com.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: More foot dragging by Nevada’s DETR
LETTER: More foot dragging by Nevada’s DETR
2
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: House Republicans splitting apart from President Trump
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: House Republicans splitting apart from President Trump
3
Raiders’ victory leaves many questions unanswered
Raiders’ victory leaves many questions unanswered
4
LETTER: What is happening to beloved Nevada?
LETTER: What is happening to beloved Nevada?
5
Welcome to LA, the riskiest place in the US
Welcome to LA, the riskiest place in the US
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Towbin Auto teams with Iced Out Barber Shop to provide toys
Dealer Featured Content

The Towbin Auto Group partnered with Jackie Starr of Iced Out Barber Shops for its third annual toy drive in Southern Nevada. They provided toys for kids at the Andre Agassi Boys Girls Club of Southern Nevada located on Martin Luther King Boulevard in west Las Vegas.

Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive CFO, and Dan Johnson, Three Square senior development officer, ...
Findlay dealers continue to support Three Square
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive dealerships have continued to support Three Square throughout this tumultuous year. The total contribution this year will be $19,000.

Findlay Chevrolet employees Patrick Patterson, from left, Cassie Hurley, Kevin Flores and Tony ...
Findlay Chevrolet continues to raise funds for local charities
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Chevrolet’s staff members didn’t let the pandemic stop them from raising money for multiple charities this year. In fact, they increased their efforts with their Jeans & Sneakers campaign.

From left, Don Hamrick, president, Chapman Nevada Operations; Clark Wood, U.S. Bank Market pres ...
Chapman delivers Dodge Journey to local U.S. Army veteran
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance partnered with Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram to help Staff Sgt. Deonty “Rock” Eastmon in his recovery from multiple injuries suffered during his deployment overseas. He was awarded a 2018 Dodge Journey GT.

Findlay Auto Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, and Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming, ...
Findlay employees step up for Las Vegas Heart Walk
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Heart Association held its annual Heart Walk in Las Vegas on Sept. 26, but because of the pandemic, the event was virtual. It was a success thanks in part to the support provided by members of Findlay Automotive Group.

Findlay supports Nevada PEP’s efforts to stop bullying
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Nevada PEP advocates for families who have children with disabilities. Tragically, individuals with disabilities are more likely to get bullied. Nevada PEP is backed by several Findlay Automotive Group dealerships.

From left, Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder, Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming ...
Findlay sponsors Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Heart Association’s next event — the 2020 Las Vegas Heart Walk Digital Experience — is set for Sept. 26. For the 10th consecutive year, the event will be sponsored by Findlay Automotive Group.

Findlay Volkswagen service director John Gonzalez poses with a few of his current technicians. ...
Findlay partners with FIT to create technician training program
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow has partnered with Findlay Automotive to create an automotive technician training program. The new automotive classes will begin Monday.

Chad Leavitt
Automotive News names Findlay employee to 40 under 40 list
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chad Leavitt of Findlay Automotive was chosen by Automotive News, an international publication that covers all things related to the automotive business, as one of its 40 under 40.