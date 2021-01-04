Valley Automall dealers donate to nonprofits

Fourteen nonprofits received donations of $2,500 each presented by automobile dealers of the Valley Automall in Henderson.

Christmas came early for some local charities this year. On Dec. 8, 14 nonprofits received donations of $2,500 each presented by automobile dealers of the Valley Automall in Henderson.

The Valley Automall began making these annual holiday donations in 2014. It was dubbed “the 12 days of Christmas” and originally only included 12 charities.

As time went on the Valley Automall board couldn’t narrow down their list to 12 so they just added two more charities and increased the total donation amount. Thus far the Valley Automall has given away a total of $220,000.

The organizations receiving donations represent a variety of vulnerable populations in the community. One recipient was the Nevada Veterans Assistance League. Kristy Waggerman, volunteer coordinator of NVAL, explained that the nonprofit was established to meet the ongoing needs of America’s heroes who reside at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home. Gifts to NVAL ensure a sense of security, happiness, dignity, independence and usefulness for residents.

According to Valley Automall General Manager Al Shirley, the dealers are competitive but join for the common cause of helping the needy each year — and the need grows every year.

Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder was very happy with the event.

“We are really pleased to be able to continue supporting local charities this year,” Corder said. “2020 has been a very difficult year for nonprofits as nearly all of their fundraisers have been canceled because of COVID. However, the great work that they do to help our community continues to provide important services to underserved people.”

This year’s recipients were YMCA, Injured Police Officers Fund, Shade Tree, Hope Link of Southern Nevada, Share Village (previously Veterans Village), Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, SAFE House, Nevada Veterans Assistance Association, Emergency Aide of Boulder City and Youth Charities of Southern Nevada

The Valley Automall is home to 20 dealerships and thousands of vehicles. For more information visit www.valleyautomall.com.