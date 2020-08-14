Volkswagen adds to its Community Driven Promise

Findlay Volkswagen in Henderson decided to accept the co-op funds and allocate its advertising dollars to support its city using the VW’s Community Driven Promise platform.

John “Griff” Griffith of Mojave Brewing Company is flanked by Marcy Colletti, left, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson marketing director, and Melisa Eichbauer, Findlay VW general manager. Mojave Brewing Company was the recipient of gift card donations from the dealership was part of its Community Driven Promise program. (Findlay)

In April, Volkswagen Group of America released its Community Driven Promise program designed to help Volkswagen customers relieve some of the financial stresses that can come with buying and owning a car through payment assistance, deferred payment plans and interest-free financing options.

Now it’s ready to help get businesses back to business. Volkswagen has extended its Community Driven Promise to help local small businesses by providing joint funds to its dealer partners to pass on to small businesses and their owners.

Findlay Volkswagen in Henderson decided to accept the co-op funds and allocate its advertising dollars to support its city using the Community Driven Promise platform. Two local small businesses, Diced Kitchen and the Mojave Brewing Company, were already on the dealership’s radar when they initially heard about the opportunity.

“When VW offered dealerships the opportunity to utilize our co-op advertising budgets to support small businesses through the Community-Driven Promise, I was elated, said Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen. “Small businesses are fueled by love and, to me, that is big business.

“Both businesses we chose to support with gift card donations are the epitome of love-fueled businesses. Diced Kitchen and Mojave Brewing Company are both run by amazing people who have put the sweat and tears behind their dreams and care immensely about their teams. It was a blessing to be able to recognize them and support them in their support for others.”

She continued, “As a partner to many local small businesses here in Nevada, we appreciate and understand the value and energy they bring to our community. Watching local entrepreneurial small-business owners double down on hope and reject doubt through these times has inspired us to get behind them wholeheartedly in helping to move Nevada forward and keep businesses in business.

“Helping our community is not just an opportunity; it’s a responsibility. We encourage our neighbors to join us in supporting local small businesses like the Mojave Brewing Company and Diced Kitchen by reaching out, following their stories and buying local.”

Mojave Brewing Company, run by John “Griff” Griffith, opened its doors in January and provides local craft beers in the heart of the Water Street District. The 10-barrel brewery specializes in ales, lagers and ciders, produced and sold fresh on site.

Diced Kitchen started in 2016 when owner Christina Martin, at the time a personal trainer, had several clients express an interest in healthy prepped meals. Soon she found herself preparing over 700 meals a week and had to move to her larger current location in Henderson off Eastern and Sunridge Heights. Now Diced Kitchen provides ready-to-eat prepared healthy and nutritious meals to businesses and families all across the valley.