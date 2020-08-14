92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Dealer News

Volkswagen adds to its Community Driven Promise

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 14, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

In April, Volkswagen Group of America released its Community Driven Promise program designed to help Volkswagen customers relieve some of the financial stresses that can come with buying and owning a car through payment assistance, deferred payment plans and interest-free financing options.

Now it’s ready to help get businesses back to business. Volkswagen has extended its Community Driven Promise to help local small businesses by providing joint funds to its dealer partners to pass on to small businesses and their owners.

Findlay Volkswagen in Henderson decided to accept the co-op funds and allocate its advertising dollars to support its city using the Community Driven Promise platform. Two local small businesses, Diced Kitchen and the Mojave Brewing Company, were already on the dealership’s radar when they initially heard about the opportunity.

“When VW offered dealerships the opportunity to utilize our co-op advertising budgets to support small businesses through the Community-Driven Promise, I was elated, said Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen. “Small businesses are fueled by love and, to me, that is big business.

“Both businesses we chose to support with gift card donations are the epitome of love-fueled businesses. Diced Kitchen and Mojave Brewing Company are both run by amazing people who have put the sweat and tears behind their dreams and care immensely about their teams. It was a blessing to be able to recognize them and support them in their support for others.”

She continued, “As a partner to many local small businesses here in Nevada, we appreciate and understand the value and energy they bring to our community. Watching local entrepreneurial small-business owners double down on hope and reject doubt through these times has inspired us to get behind them wholeheartedly in helping to move Nevada forward and keep businesses in business.

“Helping our community is not just an opportunity; it’s a responsibility. We encourage our neighbors to join us in supporting local small businesses like the Mojave Brewing Company and Diced Kitchen by reaching out, following their stories and buying local.”

Mojave Brewing Company, run by John “Griff” Griffith, opened its doors in January and provides local craft beers in the heart of the Water Street District. The 10-barrel brewery specializes in ales, lagers and ciders, produced and sold fresh on site.

Diced Kitchen started in 2016 when owner Christina Martin, at the time a personal trainer, had several clients express an interest in healthy prepped meals. Soon she found herself preparing over 700 meals a week and had to move to her larger current location in Henderson off Eastern and Sunridge Heights. Now Diced Kitchen provides ready-to-eat prepared healthy and nutritious meals to businesses and families all across the valley.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
3
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
4
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
5
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The executive board of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association was at Findlay RV to thank t ...
Findlay RV helps law enforcement with motor homes
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

When Metro officer Shay Mikalonis was seriously injured during a shootout on the Strip in June, Findlay RV provided a motor home for his family and police officers near UMC, where he was being treated.

Posing with the Peace, Love, Designate refrigerator that holds nonalcoholic beverages are Marcy ...
Findlay VW teams up with new brewery in campaign
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen and Mojave Brewing Co. launched a campaign to emphasize the dangers of driving under the influence. The Peace, Love, Designate a Driver initiative is designed to prevent drunk driving by rewarding responsible behavior and preplanning.

Longtime Findlay Automotive Group employee Charles Davis, center, is flanked by Findlay Automot ...
Findlay employee celebrates 60 years with company
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

On June 3, 2020, Charlie Davis completed 60 years of working for Findlay Automotive Group. Davis, 83, holds the record as the longest-tenured employee in Findlay’s history.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson Marketing Director Marcy Colletti is seen at the dealership pantry ...
Findlay dealerships continue to help others
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In the wake of COVID-19, Findlay Automotive Group personnel answered the call to help communities in just about every area of Southern Nevada. Dealerships delivered lunch to various hospitals and provided groceries for those in need.

Findlay Chevrolet Marketing Director Joyce Balaoro poses with the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Trailb ...
Chevrolet hands out report cards with Teen Driver Technology
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chevrolet’s built-in Teen Driver Technology promotes safe driving habits with speed alerts, volume limits and the Buckle to Drive feature. This technology prevents the driver from shifting out of park until the seat belt is buckled.

Officer Michael Marin, left, receives offerings for Metropolitan Police Department from Chapman ...
Chapman dealerships deliver cookies to Metro, UMC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Management and employees from Chapman dealerships recently teamed up to deliver over 400 cookies to law enforcement and medical personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic.