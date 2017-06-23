When heat hits, Friendly Ford service department gets busy

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford service director Greg Haase is seen with the dealership’s 1970 Ford F-100.

Each year when the heat hits, as it did recently, the service department at Friendly Ford enters the busiest time of the year. When temperatures hit triple digits so quickly, drivers immediately encounter vehicle issues.

Among the biggest service procedures on a vehicle are air conditioning, cooling system, oil, engine performance, windshield wipers, lights, tires, brakes and batteries.

“It’s vital that a vehicle is serviced on a continued basis,” said Friendly Ford service director Greg Haase, who has been with the dealership for 40 years. “Otherwise, breakdowns can occur, placing vehicle owners in very uncomfortable situations.

“We are so isolated in Southern Nevada that extreme cases of high temperatures like the ones we’re experiencing now can cause breakdowns in the most remote areas,” he said. “Way too many times, we hear of people getting stuck many miles from the nearest help.”

Haase explained that a marginally operating air conditioner will fail in hot weather. He said the cooling system should be completely flushed and refilled every 24 months if the necessary miles are accumulated, and that oil and the oil filter should be changed depending on the owner manuals.

In addition, air filters should be changed on a regular basis, and tires should be rotated every 5,000 miles.

“The tires need to be inspected often,” Haase said. “Oftentimes, car owners don’t see nails or screws embedded in a tire. A technician can get a good look when the car is on a lift.”

He also said brakes should be inspected, especially if the vehicle suddenly develops pulsations, grabbing, noises or longer stopping distance.

Yet another target of the heat are batteries, which can give out without notice.

“Batteries can go dead without warning,” Haase said. “For instance, you can go into the grocery store and come out 20 minutes later only to discover that your battery has gone dead.”

He also noted that emergency tools such as flashlights, first aid kits and flares are essential.

“When the weather gets hot as quickly as it did this year, we get very busy,” Haase said. “It’s always a good idea to have your vehicle checked by a certified technician so that the components can be checked.”

Friendly Ford is located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd. The dealership is an 18-time winner of the prestigious President’s Award, Ford’s highest single honor for customer satisfaction; along with the Triple Crown Award. Further information can be found by calling 702-870-7221 or by visiting www.friendlyfordlv.com.