Auto News

Explore summer like never before in new Jeep Gladiator

July 19, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

People are putting the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator to the ultimate test on trails at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Mount Charleston, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and elsewhere around the Las Vegas Valley. The Jeep Gladiator is now available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in three trims: the Sport S, Overland and Rubicon.

Made for any summer adventure, the Wrangler-based pickup will expand your limits beyond the dirt roads. The Gladiator comes standard with four-wheel drive and Jeep’s Trail Rated Badge, which is earned by successfully navigating a series of trails, off-road terrains and harsh weather conditions. Additionally, the Gladiator comes standard with heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear solid axles, a high air intake and special water sealing allowing you to forge through water, towing capability of up to 7,650 pounds and impressive ground clearance.

“There’s been a lot of excitement around the new addition to the Jeep lineup,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “This vehicle was made for the outdoor enthusiast and whether you’re taking it down to the lake or heading down Interstate 215, the Gladiator is engineered from the ground up to perform in any situation.”

While rugged on the outside, the Jeep Gladiator is built for comfort inside, thanks to the leather-trimmed seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, an 8.4-inch touch screen with Uconnect 4C NAV and much more. Designed for every outdoor adventure in mind, the Gladiator even comes with an available weatherproof Bluetooth speaker. The removable speaker recharges as you drive and is durable enough to withstand dust and water resistance of up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.

2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

Lake Las Vegas hosts Drive 25 on Saturday
Hundreds of vehicles will be on display at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the Drive 25 car and golf showcase.

Cadillac Through the Years to be held Sunday at Town Square
The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show will be Sunday at Town Square Las Vegas, and the event promises to be another blockbuster show featuring 117 years of Cadillac design and performance.

MuscleCars at The Strip returns to Speedway
One of the most celebrated aspects of Americana is the muscle car, an iconic example of the power of Detroit iron. Muscle car culture and drag racing are once again on display Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the return of MuscleCars at The Strip.

New truck sales are booming
Southern Nevada has endless opportunities for pickup truck drivers in a region that offers everything from the desert to the mountains. And whether a vehicle has two-wheel drive, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, trucks are fast becoming the choice of young adults, millennials and baby boomers.

Motor Trend show to be held this weekend
The Motor Trend International Auto Show returns to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing more than 350 of the latest automobile models from nearly 20 top manufacturers.

Green Car Factory showcases technology at SEMA
A Las Vegas company is drawing on technology popular in Europe to change the way car and truck owners service their vehicle’s engines.