102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Auto News

Findlay Chevrolet wins Dealer of the Year honor

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 12, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Findlay Chevrolet threw a party June 21, and the impact of such a gathering was gauged by the fact that three General Motors executives attended the gathering at the dealership, situated at the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley.

Attending the celebration were Scott Roberts, Chevrolet zone manager; Ron Meirer, regional director of Chevrolet’s western region; and Robert O’Connor, district sales manager.

“They believe in Las Vegas, and they want to see this community grow and do well,” Roberts said. “It’s no accident that you see them (Findlay) everywhere in town. They saw the city grow long before it actually took place.”

The executives were in Las Vegas to honor Findlay Chevrolet for being Dealer of the Year for the seventh time in eight years while being named the N0. 1 Chevrolet dealership in 13 states.

“This is a huge award,” Roberts said, adding that Findlay Chevrolet is among the top Chevrolet dealerships in the western region and ranked among the top 60 in the country. “Less than 2 percent of the Chevrolet dealerships win the award.”

Roberts also said that Findlay Automotive Group’s Saturn of West Sahara was the top Saturn dealership in the country when the store opened in October 1990, thereby illustrating GM’s long-standing relationship with Findlay Automotive Group.

The gathering drew a wide variety of visitors, from customers to Vegas Golden Knights superstar right wing Mark Stone, illustrating Findlay Chevrolet’s role in community involvement.

Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming said the Dealer of the Year award was a testament to the employees at the Findlay Automotive Group dealership.

“We have a tremendous staff here, and everyone has the same goal in mind, and that it is being the best Chevrolet dealership in the country,” Fleming said. “Our employees enjoy coming to work here, as you can tell when walking through the building.”

O’Connor said Findlay Chevrolet’s sales have risen a dramatic 78 percent in 2019.

While Findlay Chevrolet has been open since 2007, Findlay Automotive Group has been a huge proponent of General Motors dating back to their first location: Pete Findlay Oldsmobile, which opened on Fremont Street in 1961.

Findlay Automotive Group President Cliff Findlay made the decision to go ahead and open this new Chevy dealership during the Great Recession. When asked about his decision, he simply said, “We believe in General Motors.”

Since then, Findlay Chevrolet has recorded strong results while also filling the need for a Chevrolet dealership in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

“There is a definite synergy in the store that breeds success,” said O’Connor, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona, and spends much of his time at Findlay Chevrolet.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Cortney and Bryce Alvord recently purchased two vehicles through the Findlay-Joydrive process. ...
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Las Vegas Lights goalie Thomas K. Olsen signs a soccer ball for unidentified young soccer playe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

Classic cars from Atomic Motors will be on display at Saturday's Drive 25 car and golf showcase ...
Lake Las Vegas hosts Drive 25 on Saturday
Special to Drive

Hundreds of vehicles will be on display at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the Drive 25 car and golf showcase.

Findlay Cadillac is the official sponsor of the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show ...
Cadillac Through the Years to be held Sunday at Town Square
Special to Drive

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show will be Sunday at Town Square Las Vegas, and the event promises to be another blockbuster show featuring 117 years of Cadillac design and performance.

MuscleCars at The Strip returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, April 26-28. (Getty)
MuscleCars at The Strip returns to Speedway
Special to Drive

One of the most celebrated aspects of Americana is the muscle car, an iconic example of the power of Detroit iron. Muscle car culture and drag racing are once again on display Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the return of MuscleCars at The Strip.

New truck sales are booming
By Mike Henle Special to Drive

Southern Nevada has endless opportunities for pickup truck drivers in a region that offers everything from the desert to the mountains. And whether a vehicle has two-wheel drive, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, trucks are fast becoming the choice of young adults, millennials and baby boomers.

Motor Trend show to be held this weekend
Special to Drive

The Motor Trend International Auto Show returns to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing more than 350 of the latest automobile models from nearly 20 top manufacturers.

Green Car Factory showcases technology at SEMA
By Buck Wargo Special to Drive

A Las Vegas company is drawing on technology popular in Europe to change the way car and truck owners service their vehicle’s engines.