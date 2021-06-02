$1.3M jackpot hit at Las Vegas Strip resort

An unidentified person hit a mega progressive jackpot on three card poker for $1.3 million Tuesday afternoon.

(Caesars Entertainment)

What a way to begin the month of June.

Caesars said the guest, who chose not to be identified, is a Caesars Rewards member. The winning hand came on a royal flush of hearts. The guest and the guest’s family were treated to a bottle of champagne while the jackpot was being processed, Caesars said.

“The Harrah’s Las Vegas gaming floor was alive and full of luck (Tuesday) afternoon,” Dan Walsh, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s Las Vegas, said in a statement. “It was an exciting day for our city, our winning guest and the whole team at our Harrah’s property.”