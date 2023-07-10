1 of nation’s largest accounting firms to expand Las Vegas presence

A longtime Las Vegas-based accounting firm with clients in the food and beverage, manufacturing and real estate industries is set to combine with a national group.

The Las Vegas-based accounting firm Fair, Anderson & Langerman is set to be combined with a global accounting consultancy firm in August.

Fair, Anderson & Langerman or FAL will merge with BPM LLP, one of the largest accounting firms in the U.S., effective Aug. 1, according to a news release. It is a move that will allow the San Francisco-based firm to expand its presence in Southern Nevada. BPM currently has over 1,200 employees in 16 offices across the U.S. and India.

Following the deal, FAL will rebrand under the BPM name, a BPM spokesperson said.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

FAL has clients in the food and beverage, manufacturing and real estate industries.

This combination was pursued by BPM since it shared a similar vision and culture with FAL, BPM CEO Jim Wallace said.

FAL, which has been in business for 35 years, pursued this combination with BPM since it will allow the firm to bring a greater level of service to its clients in Las Vegas, Curt Anderson, one of FAL’s founding partners, said.

“Combining with BPM will grant us access to an extensive network of resources that will elevate the level of support we can provide our clients without losing our concierge approach to client service,” he said in a statement.

A BPM spokesperson said the company is planning an “aggressive growth strategy” in the region and is interested in the growing technology sector in Las Vegas.

In March, BPM also entered into a similar deal with Las Vegas-based financial consulting firm RiMo Consulting Group.

BPM will have about 40 employees in Las Vegas after Aug. 1, a BPM spokesperson said.

