115-room Residence Inn hotel coming to Henderson

Nigro Development held a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday for the project at 3225 St. Rose Parkway at Seven Hills Drive.

The four-story, 115-room hotel is expected to open in spring 2019, according to a news release.

The extended-stay property, spanning around 79,740 square feet, is being built in The Place at Seven Hills, a Nigro-developed commercial center.

