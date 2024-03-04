130 companies hiring at Spring Job Fair
Clark County will host the employment event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.
More than 130 employers are preparing to meet Southern Nevada job seekers face-to-face at the annual Spring Job Fair on Friday.
Clark County will host the employment event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, it previously announced.
County and workforce officials will share additional details during a Monday morning press conference.
The event, put on in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub, typically has employers with on-the-spot hiring and others with job offers subject to background checks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
