56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

130 companies hiring at Spring Job Fair

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 10:02 am
 
Thousands of job seekers join more than 100 employers at the annual Spring Job Fair in the Las ...
Thousands of job seekers join more than 100 employers at the annual Spring Job Fair in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than 130 employers are preparing to meet Southern Nevada job seekers face-to-face at the annual Spring Job Fair on Friday.

Clark County will host the employment event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, it previously announced.

County and workforce officials will share additional details during a Monday morning press conference.

The event, put on in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub, typically has employers with on-the-spot hiring and others with job offers subject to background checks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street
‘A one-stop shop’: 120 companies hiring at Spring Job Fair
‘A one-stop shop’: 120 companies hiring at Spring Job Fair
Culinary, resort employers reach deals to avoid citywide strike
Culinary, resort employers reach deals to avoid citywide strike
Touchdown! Super Bowl brings big economic victory to Las Vegas
Touchdown! Super Bowl brings big economic victory to Las Vegas
Tripadvisor gives Nevada top rating, will move legal home to state
Tripadvisor gives Nevada top rating, will move legal home to state
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees