130 companies hiring at Spring Job Fair

Clark County will host the employment event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, it previously announced.

County and workforce officials will share additional details during a Monday morning press conference.

The event, put on in partnership with the EmployNV Business Hub, typically has employers with on-the-spot hiring and others with job offers subject to background checks.

