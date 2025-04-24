15K jobs available at Clark County spring job fair

The largest spring job fair in Nevada is heading back to the Las Vegas Convention Center, with over 15,000 jobs available.

Job seekers visit booths during the annual Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County is holding its eighth annual Original Spring Job Fair on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, bringing in employers in gaming, casinos, hospitality, food, public sector, non-profit, education and more.

Over 125 employers or representatives from such entities as Resorts World, Station Casino, Walgreens, CCSD, city of Henderson, the Boring Company, UMC, UNLV, PBS, among many others will be present, with on-site interviews available.

The event is free to the public and with free parking available in the Bronze and Silver lots. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register at tinyurl.com/2025SpringJobFair.

