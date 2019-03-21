$1M in tax abatements slated for 3 Northern Nevada companies

Reno, Nevada (Thinkstock)

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development awarded $1 million worth of tax abatements to three companies in Northern Nevada looking to expand operations.

In total, the office awarded $2.5 million to companies across the state in a meeting Thursday afternoon. The companies in Northern Nevada are expected to provide $33.5 million in capital investment.

It was the first GOED board meeting with Steve Sisolak attending as the governor. Sisolak said he’s committed to diversifying the state’s economy and supporting new and expanding businesses that will bring good-paying jobs to the state.

Autobotx

Awarded tax abatements: $280,792

Anticipated capital investment: $4,099,742

Robotics company Autobotx, doing business as Deliver-EZ, is considering relocating its operations from Wyoming to Reno. The company said it would hire and train locally, and has plans to work with the University of Nevada Reno to train a future workforce. The company would hire 31 people over the next year with an average wage of $40.99.

MOBE

Awarded tax abatements: $620,481

Anticipated capital investment: $27,780,844

Health solutions company MOBE is considering building a headquarters and research and development innovation incubator in Reno. The company would hire 100 people within the next two years with an average wage of $65.53.

Pure Ground Ingredients Inc.

Awarded tax abatements: $103,036

Anticipated capital investment: $1,670,218

Pure Ground, an organic industrial supplier of spices, teas and botanicals, is expanding its facility in Minden to house its herb and spice processing, manufacturing, sales and general operations. The company said it would turn to locals when hiring and would hire 10 people within the first two years at an average wage of $22.56.

